Sports & Youth Affairs Budget Raised By Over Rs 350 Crore, Khelo India Gets Biggest Share

New Delhi: The government's flagship Khelo India programme to scout and nurture athletes at the grassroots level was the biggest beneficiary as the allocation for sports and youth affairs was hiked substantially by Rs 351.98 crore in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Saturday.

The ambitious scheme has been allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the financial year 2025-26. This is Rs 200 crore more than the grant of Rs 800 crore in 2024-25.

Overall, the Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports was designated Rs 3,794.30 crore.

"This will further strengthen sports infra, boost Khelo India and expand youth-centric development initiatives, empowering the next generation of athletes and leaders," sports and youth affairs minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted on X, lauding the allocation for his ministry.

The increase is substantial considering there is no major sporting event like the Olympics, Commonwealth or Asian Games lined up in the next one year.

The assigned amount for assistance to National Sports Federations has also been hiked marginally from Rs 340 crore to Rs 400 crore.

India is currently pushing through with an ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games for which a letter of intent has been submitted to the International Olympic Committee.

The allocation for Sports Authority of India (SAI), the nodal body for the conduct of national camps and logistical arrangements for athletes' training, was enhanced from Rs 815 crore to Rs 830 crore.