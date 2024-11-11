ETV Bharat / sports

Spanish Football Manager Triggers Controversy In Italy; Attacks His Own Player

Hyderabad: Italian football is struck by a fresh controversy, but this time it is not because of the top-tier football. The incident occurred in Serie C where the team manager was seen attacking his own player in a bizarre incident. Triestina's Spanish football manager Pep Clotet had a moment of madness on Friday as he grabbed and pushed his own player Raimonds Krollis, from Latvia after he received a red card for an ugly challenge.

The altercation happened in the 33rd minute when Triestina attacked Krollis. The player was walking off the pitch after receiving the red card and went to his manager. Afterwards, Clotet lost his cool held Krollis’s collar and shook the player furiously. Krollis had a dejected expression on his face after the incident.

Triestina eventually succumbed to a 0-1 defeat as Gabriel Avinci scored a late winner in the 87th minute. Clotet has been with the team for three weeks only. Triestina are at the bottom of the points table with just six points from 14 matches while Giana Erminio is in the 13th position with 15 points from 14 matches.