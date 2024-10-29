Spain’s Rodri Wins Ballon D'or Award 2024; Lamine Yamal Named Youngest-ever Kopa Trophy Winner

Hyderabad: Spanish football witnessed a historic moment on Monday as Manchester City midfielder Rodri was crowned as the winner of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. The 28-year-old beat strong contenders like Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham, both of Real Madrid to clinch the accolade. Rodri played a crucial role in City’s fourth consecutive title run last season. Also, he was named to be the best player at this year’s European Championship where Spain carved a record-extending fourth title.

The Spaniard became the first defensive midfielder to be honoured with the award since Lothar Matthaus in 1990. Also, he became only the third Spanish footballer after Alfredo Di Stefano (1957 and 1959) and Luis Suarez (1960) to get the award.

During his acceptance speech, Rodri said that the award was a triumph for Spanish football.

“Today is not a victory for me, it is for Spanish football, for so many players who have not won it and have deserved it, like (Andres) Iniesta, Xavi (Hernandez), Iker (Casillas), Sergio Busquets, so many others. It is for Spanish football and for the figure of the midfielder," Rodri said at the ceremony,”

No Messi nor Ronaldo

It was only the third instance after 2008 when a player not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo bagged the award. Also, it was the first time since 2003 that neither of the star duo made it to the list of nominees for the award marking the end of an era in football.

In other awards, Rodi’s teammate on the national side Lemine Yamal bagged the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player while Aitana Bonmati won the Ballon d’Or for the second year in a row.

Jennifer Hermoso was awarded the Socrates Award for her key role in the fight for women’s rights in football and her courageous stand against sexism in the sport. Real Madrid was the men’s club of the year while manager Carlo Ancelotti was awarded the men’s coach of the year award.