Spain Advances To Knockout Round At Euro 2024 With Statement Win Over Defending Champion Italy

Gelsenkirchen (Germany): The three-time European champion advanced to the round of 16 at Euro 2024 after a 1-0 win against holders Italy on Thursday.

A 55th-minute own goal by Riccardo Calafiori settled the Group B game at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen. But that didn’t begin to tell the full story of a statement performance from Spain, which surely marks it as one of the favourites to win a record-extending fourth European Championship.

Spain totally dominated defending champion Italy, with 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal further enhancing his reputation as one of soccer’s most exciting young stars. Player of the match Nico Williams also tormented Italy’s defenders and was the width of the crossbar away from scoring in the second half.

It took Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to keep the score down with a string of fine saves until inadvertently pushing the ball into the legs of Calafiori, who couldn’t prevent it from ricocheting into his own goal.

Spain produced a throwback performance that brought to mind the years when it ruled international soccer when winning back-to-back Euros and the World Cup from 2008 through 2012.

Having failed to dominate possession for the first time in 136 competitive games in its opening 3-0 win over Croatia, Spain was back to its old ways in starving Italy of the ball and dictating play in a largely lopsided game. Chances came thick and fast in the first half, with Donnarumma pulling off a number of saves to keep the score goalless.

For all of Spain’s superiority, it took Calafiori’s own goal to break the deadlock after halftime. Donnarumma pushed Alvaro Morata’s glancing header into the legs of Calafiori, who could only watch as the ball rebounded into the back of the net. Williams was then millimetres away from extending the lead with a curling shot that hit the bar.

Spain has endured frustrating times since it last won the Euros in 2012, with early exits from the last three World Cups. At the last Euros, it lost on penalties to Italy in the semifinals. But there have been signs of its resurgence in recent times, having won the UEFA Nations League last year. Now it looks well-positioned to push for another major title in Germany.