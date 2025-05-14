South African Players Likely To Miss IPL 2025 Playoffs; Here’s Why

Hyderabad: The South African players participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are likely to miss the playoffs of the tournament considering the stance of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) on return of their players to the country. Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad has stated that he wants the players back with the national team on May 26, which was the original plan before the IPL was suspended due to the India-Pakistan conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

After facing a suspension for one week, the league is set to commence from 17 and the playoffs will start from May 29 and the final is on June 3. South Africa will play a warm-up match against Zimbabwe in Arundel from June 3 to 6 and will be preparing for their important contest against Australia.

CSA has already announced a 15-member squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and seven members of the squad are currently part of the IPL.

Conrad made it clear that the team’s deadline hasn’t changed

"Nothing has changed from our perspective. That is the ongoing conversation that is being had between people at a higher play grade than I am. As it stands we're not budging on that, I don't think. We want our players back on the 26th and hopefully that comes to fruition," Conrad Said.

CSA's director of national teams and high performance, Enoch Nkwe said that the players have to return by May 26.

"May 26 is the latest for the Test guys to come back. The original plans don't change because the No. 1 priority is the WTC final. We've been engaging with them over the last day or two to make sure we're all on the same page," Enoch Nkwe told a press conference in Johannesburg.

South Africa had earned a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) winning eight out of the 12 matches. The South African team will assemble in Arundel on May 31 for practice and will play a warm-up match against Zimbabwe from June 3 to 6.