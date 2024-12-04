SA vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch South Africa vs England First ODI Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The three-match Women's ODI series hosted by South Africa against England will commence on December 4, 2024, at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, Northern Cape.
South Africa and England have faced each other 43 times in Women's ODIs, with the Proteas securing nine wins compared to England's 33 victories, alongside one no-result. England have been in South Africa since November, where they secured a 3-0 win in the T20I series against the hosts.
The last time these two teams competed in a WODI series was in July 2022 in England, where the hosts claimed a 3-0 series victory.
Following the opening match in Kimberley, the two teams will travel to Durban for the second ODI at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Ground on December 8. The third and final match of the series will take place at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on December 11.
Full Teams:
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe.
England: Heather Knight (C), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming South Africa vs England - Women's ODI Series live coverage and broadcast:
What: South Africa vs England - Women's ODI Series
When: December 4 - December 11, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM (1st & 3rd ODI); 1:30 PM (2nd ODI)
Live streaming in India: JioCinema