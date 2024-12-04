ETV Bharat / sports

SA vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch South Africa vs England First ODI Live Streaming?

South Africa will lock horns with England women in the three-match ODI series, starting from December 4, 2024. ( AFP )

Hyderabad: The three-match Women's ODI series hosted by South Africa against England will commence on December 4, 2024, at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

South Africa and England have faced each other 43 times in Women's ODIs, with the Proteas securing nine wins compared to England's 33 victories, alongside one no-result. England have been in South Africa since November, where they secured a 3-0 win in the T20I series against the hosts.

The last time these two teams competed in a WODI series was in July 2022 in England, where the hosts claimed a 3-0 series victory.

Following the opening match in Kimberley, the two teams will travel to Durban for the second ODI at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Ground on December 8. The third and final match of the series will take place at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on December 11.