South Africa women script history; register first ever victory over Australia

Canberra (Australia): South African women's side inked a historic moment by beating Australia in the second T20I of the bilateral series on Sunday at Manuka Oval. It was the first victory for South Africa against Australia from a total of 24 fixtures played between the countries.

Tazmin Brits (41) and Laura Wolvaardt (58 not out) were the chief architects of the win for the Proteas as their crucial knocks helped the team chase down 143 runs with one over to spare.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Australia failed to put a big total on the scoreboard. Their batters got starts but none converted it into a big knock. Alyssa Healy played a knock of 29 runs and was the highest scorer. Masabata Klaas impressed with the ball for South Africa taking a couple of wickets for 16 runs. Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, and Nonkululeko Mlaba also contributed with one wicket each.

Coming in to hunt down the target, South African openers set a solid foundation for the chase. Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt formed a partnership of 75 runs for the opening wicket. Brits was dismissed by Tahlia McGrath but Laura continued steering the innings and guided the team to a six-wicket win.

South Africa secured a maiden victory over Australia after 23 white-ball games. The closest they had come to winning the game was in a tied ODI in Coffs Harbour in 2016. Also, they became just the fifth team in the history of women's international cricket to beat Australia.