South Africa Women Register First ODI Victory against Australia Women by 84 Runs

South African women’s cricket team inked history in a rain affected game against Australia on Wednesday registering their maiden win over opponents. Marizanne Kapp displayed an all-round show by playing a knock of 75 runs and also picked three wickets.

North Sydney (Australia): South African women team scripted history on Thursday beating Australia by 84 runs in the second ODI of the bilateral series.

Australia won the toss and elected to field. The South African innings witnessed rain interruption throughout the innings and the game was reduced to 45 overs after the stoppage caused by rain in the 35th over.

Marizanne Kapp starred with the bat scoring 75 runs from 87 balls and her knock was laced with 12 boundaries. Chloe Tyron played awesome big hits in the end and stitched a cameo of unbeaten 37 runs to take the South Africa to 229 for 6. Megan Schutt and Ashleigh Gardener picked a couple of wickets each for the Australian side.

Australia’s innings suffered trouble right from the start during the chase. They were reduced to 71 for 8 in quick time but Gardener and Kim Garth showed resistance to take the hosts over the finishing line. Gardener scored 35 runs while Garth garnered unbeaten 42 runs during her stay at the crease. However, Kapp picked up three wickets during her quality spell while Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-mari Marx and Nadine de Klerk also played their parts to perfection.

The South African side scored a win over the opponents by 84 runs via DLS method and defeated Australia for the first time in 50-over cricket. The fixture also witnessed multiple records being broken.

Alyssa Healy now has the record of taking most dismissals in ODIs for Australia. Also, the partnership of 77 runs between Garth and Gardener was the highest for ninth wicket in history of Women’s ODIs.

