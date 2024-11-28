42 All Out: Sri Lanka Bowled Out For Their Lowest Team Total In Tests Against South Africa

Durban (South Africa): Sri Lankan cricket team registered their lowest team total in Test cricket as they were bowled out for a meagre total of 42 runs in the first innings by the South African side in the ongoing first Test of the two-match series at the Kingsmead here on Friday, November 28, 2024.
Sri Lanka got all-out in 83 balls, which is the second least balls a team get bowled out after South Africa bowled out for 30 runs in 75 balls against England at Edgbaston in 1924.
A record lowest innings at Kingsmead here
Only two batters managed to achieve double digits in the innings. Kamindu Mendis, who scored 13 runs off 20 balls with three fours, was the leading run scorer for the side while number 10 batter Lahiru Kumara emerged as the second highest run-getter in the innings with 10 runs.
South Africa's left-arm pacer Marco Jansen claimed five wickets in his first spell to rip apart visitor's batting lineup. He finished the first innings with 13/7 in 6.5 overs. Marco Jansen's - 7/13 is the third-best bowling figures by a South Africa Pacer at home. Right-arm pacers Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee picked up one and two wickets each.
Jansen, in particular, was relentless with his angles and lengths as he got the ball hooping with extra bounce to leave the Sri Lankan batters in an absolute state of hara-kiri. There were a couple of loose strokes, but in fairness this was such a classic new-ball show from the Proteas.
Sri Lanka's lowest team totals in Tests
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|Sri Lanka
|71
|28.2
|Sri Lanka
|Kandy
|lost
|26 Aug 1994
|Sri Lanka
|73
|24.5
|v Pakistan
|Kandy
|lost
|3 Apr 2006
|Sri Lanka
|81
|28.1
|v England
|Colombo (SSC)
|lost
|15 Mar 2001
|Sri Lanka
|82
|51.5
|v India
|Chandigarh
|lost
|23 Nov 1990
|Sri Lanka
|82
|24.4
|v England
|Cardiff
|lost
|26 May 2011
Lowest totals against South Africa
42 by SL, Durban, 2024*
45 by NZ, Cape Town, 2013
47 by AUS, Cape Town, 2011
49 by PAK, Jo'burg, 2013
Best figures for SA vs SL in Tests
9/129 - Keshav Maharaj, Colombo, 2018
7/13 - Marco Jansen, Durban, 2024*
7/81 - M de Lange, Durban, 2011