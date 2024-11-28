ETV Bharat / sports

42 All Out: Sri Lanka Bowled Out For Their Lowest Team Total In Tests Against South Africa

Sri Lankan cricket team registered their lowest team total in Test cricket as they were bowled out for a meagre total of 42 runs in the first innings by the South African side in the ongoing first Test of the two-match series at the Kingsmead here on Friday, November 28, 2024.
Durban (South Africa): Sri Lankan cricket team registered their lowest team total in Test cricket as they were bowled out for a meagre total of 42 runs in the first innings by the South African side in the ongoing first Test of the two-match series at the Kingsmead here on Friday, November 28, 2024.

Sri Lanka got all-out in 83 balls, which is the second least balls a team get bowled out after South Africa bowled out for 30 runs in 75 balls against England at Edgbaston in 1924.

Only two batters managed to achieve double digits in the innings. Kamindu Mendis, who scored 13 runs off 20 balls with three fours, was the leading run scorer for the side while number 10 batter Lahiru Kumara emerged as the second highest run-getter in the innings with 10 runs.

South Africa's left-arm pacer Marco Jansen claimed five wickets in his first spell to rip apart visitor's batting lineup. He finished the first innings with 13/7 in 6.5 overs. Marco Jansen's - 7/13 is the third-best bowling figures by a South Africa Pacer at home. Right-arm pacers Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee picked up one and two wickets each.

Jansen, in particular, was relentless with his angles and lengths as he got the ball hooping with extra bounce to leave the Sri Lankan batters in an absolute state of hara-kiri. There were a couple of loose strokes, but in fairness this was such a classic new-ball show from the Proteas.

Sri Lanka's lowest team totals in Tests

TeamScoreOversOppositionGroundResultMatch Date
Sri Lanka7128.2Sri LankaKandylost26 Aug 1994
Sri Lanka7324.5v PakistanKandylost3 Apr 2006
Sri Lanka8128.1v EnglandColombo (SSC)lost15 Mar 2001
Sri Lanka8251.5v IndiaChandigarhlost23 Nov 1990
Sri Lanka8224.4v EnglandCardifflost26 May 2011

Lowest totals against South Africa
42 by SL, Durban, 2024*
45 by NZ, Cape Town, 2013
47 by AUS, Cape Town, 2011
49 by PAK, Jo'burg, 2013

Best figures for SA vs SL in Tests
9/129 - Keshav Maharaj, Colombo, 2018
7/13 - Marco Jansen, Durban, 2024*
7/81 - M de Lange, Durban, 2011

