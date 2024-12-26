SA vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch South Africa vs Pakistan First Test Live Streaming?

Centurion: The two-match Test series between Pakistan and South Africa will start on Thursday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.
South Africa are entering the series after conceding a clean sweep against Pakistan in the ODI series. However, the team recently beat Sri Lanka in the Test series in their backyard. The series win helped the South African side climb to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. Now, the series is crucial for the team and just one more win will ensure a place in the WTC final for Temba Bavuma and Co.
After winning the ODI series against South Africa, Pakistan will be aiming to continue their winning momentum. Recently, Pakistan beat England in the Test series at home. However, Pakistan’s record in South Africa goes against them as they have managed to win only two matches out of 14 fixtures. Pakistan last won a Test fixture in South Africa in 2007.
Head to head records
Both the teams have squared off on 28 occasions. Out of these 28 matches, 15 fixtures are won by South Africa while Pakistan has won six matches. Seven games ended in a draw. Thus, South Africa have dominated the proceedings so they will have an upper edge going into the contest.
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test be played?
The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test will take place on Thursday, December 26.
Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test be played?
The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.
At what time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test start?
The South Africa vs Pakistan match will start at 1:30 PM IST
Where to watch the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test live streaming in India?
The live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Where to watch South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test live telecast in India?
The live telecast for the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test will be available on the Sports 18 Network in India.