SA vs PAK: Corbin Bosch Breaks World Record; Becomes First South African Cricketer To Achieve Rare Feat

Centurion: Corbin Bosch is leaving no stone unturned to make his Test debut memorable in the first Test against Pakistan at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. On the opening day of the Test match, the right-arm pacer became the first South African to take a wicket on the first ball of his career. The South African cricketer continued an impressive run on the second day as well with the bat and inked his name in the record books once again.

Bosch scored a half-century on the second day of the Test and became the first South African cricketer to score fifty on debut while taking four wickets. It was not the only record he scripted on the second day of the fixture but he surpassed a 122-year-old milestone. He registered the highest score by a South African batting at no.8 or lower with a knock of unbeaten 81 runs. Also, it was the first instance in Test history where a batter scored more than 80 on debut while batting at No. 9.

The 30-year-old played a crucial knock and helped South Africa gain a lead of 90 runs over the visitors in the first innings of the fixture. South Africa responded with 301 to Pakistan’s 211.

Kamran Ghulam was the sole batter to score fifty for Pakistan while other batters struggled to play handy knocks. Dane Paterson took a five-wicket haul while Corbin Bosch picked four wickets.

The third day of the Test match will be crucial as Pakistan are trailing by two runs with Babar Azam (16) and Saud Shakeel (8) on the crease. A victory will be vital for South Africa as it will help them secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.