SA vs PAK 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs South Africa First T20I Live Streaming?

Durban: South Africa will be up against Pakistan in the first fixture of the three-match T20I series in a multi-format tour. South Africa is coming on the back of a 1-2 series defeat against India in a four-match T20I series in their own backyard. Tristan Stubbs had a decent series against India but none of their bowlers managed to leave much impact in the series.

Pakistan played their last T20I series against Zimbabwe and won it by 2-1. Saim Ayub was the top-scorer for the Pakistan side as he scored 155 runs with an average of 77.50. Abrar Ahmad shone with the ball taking six wickets while Salman Agha scalped six dismissals during his spell.

Head-to-head records

Both the teams have met each other on 22 occasions with South Africa winning 10 matches while Pakistan emerging triumphant in 12 fixtures. Thus, Pakistan have an edge in head to head records.

Matches Played - 22

South Africa - 10

Pakistan - 12

Teams