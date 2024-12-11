ETV Bharat / sports

SA vs PAK: Mohammed Rizwan Scores Fourth Slowest T20I Fifty In Series Opener

Pakistan’s T20I Captain Mohammed Rizwan scripted an unwanted record in the first T20I against South Africa by scoring the fourth-slowest fifty in the format.

File Photo: Mohammed Rizwan (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

Durban: Pakistan succumbed to a defeat against South Africa in the first T20 by 11 runs as the team failed to chase down the target of 184 runs. During the loss, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan inked an unwanted record by scoring the fourth slowest half-century in the T20Is. He completed his fifty in 52 deliveries during his knock of 74 runs from 62 deliveries.

Scottish batter Ryan Watson tops the list as he completed his fifty in 54 balls against Kenya in the ICC World T20 Qualifier. Gautam Gambhir has also a record of completing his half-century in just 54 deliveries against Australia in 2012. Pakistan batter Shoaib Khan also racked up his half-century in 53 deliveries against Pakistan in 2008.

South Africa opted to bat first in the fixture and David Miller led the charge after loss of three early wickets. The left-handed batter played a whirlwind knock of 82 runs from 40 deliveries laced with four boundaries and eight sixes. Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed picked three wickets each to lead the destruction.

In response, Pakistan managed to muster 172/8 with Rizwan being the top-scorer by amassing 74 runs. Saim Ayub knocked 31 runs but the hosts remained 11 runs short of the target. George Linde was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets during his spell.

Both the teams will meet in the second T20I on December 13 at SuperSport Park in Centurion from 9:30 PM IST.

