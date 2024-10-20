ETV Bharat / sports

SA W vs NZ W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: Where To Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Live In India?

Dubai [UAE]: The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will witness the a new champion as South Africa and New Zealand are set to clash in the final at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE on Sunday (20 October).

Both, men's and women's, of both teams have never won any ICC World Cup event and hence the stakes will be even higher when this two cricketing giants face off each other in the title clash. Both sides will be eager to taste the success and lift their first Women's T20 World Cup title as neither have won a Women's ODI World Cup earlier.

South Africa, however, will be playing their second successive Women's T20 World Cup final after losing to Australia in the summit clash of the 2023 edition.

The Protea women, however, knocked out three-time defending champions Australia, also record six-time Women's T20 WC winners, in the semi-finals this year. This marks as the first time the Kangaroos will not play the summit clash in 14 years. The last time Australia didn't compete in the final was back in the inaugural edition of the marquee event in 2009.

After defeating West Indies by 10 wickets in their opening Group B encounter, South Africa endured a seven-wicket defeat against England. Laura Wolvaardt's charges, however, bounced right back by beating Scotland and Bangladesh by 80 runs and 7 wickets, respectively, to make the semis, where they shocked Australia by eight wickets to earn a title shot.

New Zealand, who were on a 10-match losing streak in T20Is heading into the tournament, followed a similar path to the final. The White Ferns beat India by 58 runs in their Group A opener but succumbed to a 60-run loss to Australia in their second outing.

An eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and a comfortable 54-run win against Pakistan saw Sophie Devine's team cross paths with 2016 champions West Indies in the top four.