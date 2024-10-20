SA W vs NZ W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: Where To Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Live In India?

Dubai [UAE]: The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will witness the a new champion as South Africa and New Zealand are set to clash in the final at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE on Sunday (20 October).
Both, men's and women's, of both teams have never won any ICC World Cup event and hence the stakes will be even higher when this two cricketing giants face off each other in the title clash. Both sides will be eager to taste the success and lift their first Women's T20 World Cup title as neither have won a Women's ODI World Cup earlier.
Two teams, one #T20WorldCup trophy 🏆— ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2024
Who etches their name in the history books? pic.twitter.com/v0Hj4xvVTd
South Africa, however, will be playing their second successive Women's T20 World Cup final after losing to Australia in the summit clash of the 2023 edition.
It's the last chapter of #T20WorldCup 2024 🏆— ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2024
Everything you need to know ahead of the big final between South Africa and New Zealand ⬇️https://t.co/Kzz88e7AsY
The Protea women, however, knocked out three-time defending champions Australia, also record six-time Women's T20 WC winners, in the semi-finals this year. This marks as the first time the Kangaroos will not play the summit clash in 14 years. The last time Australia didn't compete in the final was back in the inaugural edition of the marquee event in 2009.
Tell us your prediction for the #T20WorldCup 2024 Final 👀— ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2024
Preview 👉 https://t.co/T7RSSxrB4o pic.twitter.com/dGJgkmDHDm
After defeating West Indies by 10 wickets in their opening Group B encounter, South Africa endured a seven-wicket defeat against England. Laura Wolvaardt's charges, however, bounced right back by beating Scotland and Bangladesh by 80 runs and 7 wickets, respectively, to make the semis, where they shocked Australia by eight wickets to earn a title shot.
New Zealand, who were on a 10-match losing streak in T20Is heading into the tournament, followed a similar path to the final. The White Ferns beat India by 58 runs in their Group A opener but succumbed to a 60-run loss to Australia in their second outing.
An eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and a comfortable 54-run win against Pakistan saw Sophie Devine's team cross paths with 2016 champions West Indies in the top four.
A narrow eight-run win over the Windies saw New Zealand make their first summit clash since 2010. The White Ferns reached the Women's T20 World Cup final in the first two editions but lost to England in 2009 before coming up short against Australia the following year.
The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup final promises to be a fascinating contest between bat and ball with South African captain Laura Wolvaardt leading the run-scoring charts in the tournament while New Zealand spinner Amelie Kerr is the top wicket-taker.
South Africa, though, seems the more balanced of the two sides ahead of the contest with Tazmin Brits, the tournament's second-highest run-scorer, and Nonkululeko Mlaba, the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker, also in their ranks.
Head-to-head record, however, tilts the scale in New Zealand's favour, who have won 11 of the 16 meetings between the two sides. South Africa have four victories under their belt.
SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final live streaming and telecast details
When is the SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final starting?
The SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final will be played on Sunday, October 20.
At what time does the SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match begin?
The SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final will begin at 07:30 PM IST.
SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match venue?
The SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
Where can you watch the SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final live on TV?
Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match on Star Sports 1 HD.
Where can you watch the SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final online for free in India?
The SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match is available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website for India-based users.
Squads:
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.
Travelling Reserve: Miane Smit.
New Zealand-Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.