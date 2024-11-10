ETV Bharat / sports

SA vs IND 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch South Africa vs India Second T20I Live Streaming?

India won the first T20I of the bilateral series against South Africa. ( AP )

Hyderabad: India and South Africa will lock horns in the second T20I of the ongoing bilateral series between the two nations on Sunday. India are leading the series by 1-0 after winning the first fixture by 61 runs.

The Indian batting unit performed incredibly well in the last match thanks to Sanju Samson’s heroic knock. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter smashed a century and put himself in contention of being a mainstay in India’s T20I squad. Tilak Varma also played a handy knock in the middle-order. India’s spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi bowled impressive spells.

For South Africa, their batting unit put on a disappointing show and were skittled out for a low total. The team will hope that their batters step up this time and help the team equalise the series.

Head-to-Head Records

The two teams have played 28 T20I matches so far with India winning on 16 occasions while South Africa emerging triumphant 11 times. The two teams played a three-match series in 2023-24 which was concluded with a 1-1 scoreline.

Teams

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

Here are details of where and how to watch India vs South Africa second T20I