SA vs IND 4th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch South Africa vs India Fourth T20I Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: India will be up against South Africa in the fourth T20I of the bilateral series with the scoreline in their favour. India are leading by 2-1 and they will aim to secure a series win with a victory in the last match. On the other hand, South Africa will look to bag a triumph and level the four-match series.

Tilak Varma scored a century in the previous match while Abhishek Sharma scored a half-century. While the batting unit is doing well collectively, Varun Chakravarthy has been the star performer in the bowling unit. He has picked 10 wickets from three matches so far.

For South Africa, the performance of their bowling unit has been the cause of the concern. Gerald Coetzee has taken four wickets from three matches with a bowling average of 28.25. Marco Jansen has picked up three wickets so far.

Head to Head records

In the 30 encounters played between the two sides, India emerged triumphant in 17 matches. On the other hand, South Africa have been victorious on 12 occasions. One match ended in no result.

Teams

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

