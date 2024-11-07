ETV Bharat / sports

SA vs IND 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch South Africa vs India First T20I Live Streaming?

South Africa vs India First T20I Live Streaming in India When And Where To Watch SA vs IND 1st T20I Live Streaming ( ANI )

By ETV Bharat Sports Team Published : 32 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The highly-anticipated four-match T20I series between the hosts South Africa and India will commence from November 8, 2024, with the following matches taking place on November 10, 13, and 15. The series will see the 2024 T20 World Cup finalists clash once again, as India aim to maintain its phenomenal run in T20Is, while South Africa will look to settle scores. The series will be aired live and exclusively on JioCinema, Sports18 – 1 SD & HD, and Colors Cineplex SD & HD. Historically, the two nations have faced off 27 times in T20I matches, with India holding a slight edge, having won 15 encounters compared to South Africa's 11 victories. The cricketing rivalry between India and South Africa is steeped in history, marked by numerous thrilling contests and a mutual respect that transcends the game. This bond was notably highlighted when India became the first nation to tour South Africa after the end of apartheid, as well as during their visit to the Rainbow Nation amid the Omicron surge in December 2021. The upcoming series will feature a new-look Indian squad, under head coach VVS Laxman, on the back of their record-setting 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh. Full teams: South Africa - Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs. India – Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal. South Africa vs India T20 head-to-head stats Matches played: 30 South Africa won: 11 India won: 15 No result: 1

South Africa vs India T20I series schedule: South Africa vs India T20s timetable Matches Date Venue Time (IST) 1st November 8 (Friday) Kingsmead, Durban 8:30 PM 2nd November 10 (Sunday) St George's Park, Gqeberha 7:30 PM 3rd November 13 (Wednesday) SuperSport Park, Centurion 8:30 PM 4th November 15 (Friday) The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 8:30 PM Here are the details of when and where to watch South Africa vs India First T20I of the four-match series: When will the South Africa vs India T20 series begin? India's tour of South Africa for the four-match T20 series will begin on November 8 (Friday). At what time live toss between South Africa and India will take place? The live toss timings for 1st, 3rd and 4th T20Is between South Africa and India are 8 PM IST. What are the live toss timings of South Africa vs India 2nd T20 International? The live toss timings of SA vs IND 2nd T20 is 7 PM IST. What are the live match timings of South Africa vs India T20 Internationals? The live match timings of South Africa vs India 1st, 3rd and 4th T20 matches are 8:30 PM IST. What is the live match timing of South Africa vs India 2nd T20? The live match timing of South Africa vs India 2nd T20 International is 7:30 PM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast the SA vs IND T20 series? Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the South Africa vs India T20 International series. How fans can watch live streaming of South Africa vs India T20s? Cricket fans can watch live streaming of South Africa vs India T20s on Jio Cinema application and website.