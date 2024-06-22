ETV Bharat / sports

South Africa vs England: Anrich Nortje Breaks Styen's Record, Becomes Leading Wicket-Taker for Proteas in T20 World Cups

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 22, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

South African pacer Anrich Nortje became the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the history of the T20 World Cup, by breaking legendary pacer Dale Styen's record during the clash between Proteas and England at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Friday.

South African pacer Anrich Nortje became the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the history of the T20 World Cup, by breaking legendary pacer Dale Styen's record during the clash between Proteas and England at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Friday.
Anrich Nortje (AP)

Gros Islet (St Lucia): Pacer Anrich Nortje became the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in T20 World Cup history on Friday. He achieved an incredible landmark during the T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eight clash between South Africa and defending champions England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium here.

Nortje, who emerged as the most expensive bowler of the high-profile encounter, picked a vital wicket for half-centurion Harry Brook in the final over of the match to turn things around and achieve a milestone. He successfully defended 13 runs off the last over, conceding only six runs as South Africa emerged triumphant in the thriller by seven runs.

With the wicket of Brook, Nortje became the highest wicket-taker for the Proteas in the T20 World Cups, surpassing former pacer Dale Styen's tally of 30 wickets. Currently, he has 31 wickets under his belt from 16 games at an average of 10.96 and an economy rate of 5.58 runs per over. Steyn held the previous record with 30 wickets from 23 games at an average of 19.30.

The 30-year-old also broke England off-spinner Graeme Swann's record in T20 World Cups. This was the 16th consecutive T20 World Cup match where Nortje has taken at least one wicket while Swann did it on 15 occasions for the English side from the 2009 to 2012 editions of T20 World Cups. Notably, Nortje hasn't gone wicketless in the T20 World Cup match since his tournament debut in the 2021 World Cup in UAE.

Nortje is also among the leading wicket-takers in the ongoing tournament. He is third on the list with 11 wickets from six games. Overall, Nortje, who is fifth fifth-ranked bowler in T20I cricket, is 13th on the list of leading wicket-takers in marquee events. The right-arm pacer has a chance to break into the top five, led by Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who has 49 wickets from 41 games.

Read More

  1. England vs South Africa : Doughty South Africa Eke Out Seven-Run Win Over England

TAGGED:

SOUTH AFRICA VS ENGLANDANRICH NORTJE BREAKS STYEN RECORDPROTEAS T20 WC LEADING WICKET TAKERSA VS ENG RESULTT20 WORLD CUP 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.