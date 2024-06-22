South Africa vs England: Anrich Nortje Breaks Styen's Record, Becomes Leading Wicket-Taker for Proteas in T20 World Cups

Gros Islet (St Lucia): Pacer Anrich Nortje became the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in T20 World Cup history on Friday. He achieved an incredible landmark during the T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eight clash between South Africa and defending champions England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium here.

Nortje, who emerged as the most expensive bowler of the high-profile encounter, picked a vital wicket for half-centurion Harry Brook in the final over of the match to turn things around and achieve a milestone. He successfully defended 13 runs off the last over, conceding only six runs as South Africa emerged triumphant in the thriller by seven runs.

With the wicket of Brook, Nortje became the highest wicket-taker for the Proteas in the T20 World Cups, surpassing former pacer Dale Styen's tally of 30 wickets. Currently, he has 31 wickets under his belt from 16 games at an average of 10.96 and an economy rate of 5.58 runs per over. Steyn held the previous record with 30 wickets from 23 games at an average of 19.30.

The 30-year-old also broke England off-spinner Graeme Swann's record in T20 World Cups. This was the 16th consecutive T20 World Cup match where Nortje has taken at least one wicket while Swann did it on 15 occasions for the English side from the 2009 to 2012 editions of T20 World Cups. Notably, Nortje hasn't gone wicketless in the T20 World Cup match since his tournament debut in the 2021 World Cup in UAE.

Nortje is also among the leading wicket-takers in the ongoing tournament. He is third on the list with 11 wickets from six games. Overall, Nortje, who is fifth fifth-ranked bowler in T20I cricket, is 13th on the list of leading wicket-takers in marquee events. The right-arm pacer has a chance to break into the top five, led by Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who has 49 wickets from 41 games.