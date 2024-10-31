BAN vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa Win By Their Biggest Victory Margin In Tests, First Series Win In Asia After 10 Years

Chattogram (Bangladesh): South Africa register an emphatic win by an innings and 273 runs to clinch the Test series by a 2-0 margin. This is their first-ever series win in Asia after 2014 i.e. 10 years.

This is also the 3rd biggest win margin by a visiting team in Asia after West Indies' victories (by inns & 336 runs) against India at Eden Gardens in 1958 and (by inns & 310 runs) against Bangladesh in the 2002 Dhaka Test.

Biggest victory margin for South Africa in Tests

By inns & 273 runs vs BAN, Chattogram, 2024*

By inns & 254 runs vs BAN, Bloemfontein, 2017

By inns & 229 runs vs SL, Cape Town, 2001

By inns & 220 runs vs WI, Centurion, 2014

By inns & 219 runs vs ZIM, Harare, 1999



Biggest defeat margin for Bangladesh in Tests

By inns & 310 runs vs WI, Dhaka, 2002

By inns & 273 runs vs SA, Chattogram, 2024*

By inns & 264 runs vs PAK, Multan, 2001

By inns & 261 runs vs ENG, Lord's, 2005

By inns & 254 runs vs SA, Bloemfontein, 2017



South Africa batters outscoring opponents in both innings

Jackie McGlew (255) vs NZ (172 & 172), Wellington, 1953

Aiden Markram (125) vs ZIM (68 & 121), Gqeberha, 2017

Tony de Zorzi (177) vs BAN (159 & 143), Chattogram, 2024*

