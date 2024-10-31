ETV Bharat / sports

BAN vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa Win By Their Biggest Victory Margin In Tests, First Series Win In Asia After 10 Years

South Africa secured their first Test series win in Asia after 10 years as they beat Bangladesh by their biggest victory margin on Thursday.

South Africa secured their first Test series win in Asia after 10 years as they beat Bangladesh by their biggest victory margin on Thursday.
BAN vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa Win By Their Biggest Victory Margin In Tests, First Series Win In Asia After 10 Years (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Chattogram (Bangladesh): South Africa register an emphatic win by an innings and 273 runs to clinch the Test series by a 2-0 margin. This is their first-ever series win in Asia after 2014 i.e. 10 years.

This is also the 3rd biggest win margin by a visiting team in Asia after West Indies' victories (by inns & 336 runs) against India at Eden Gardens in 1958 and (by inns & 310 runs) against Bangladesh in the 2002 Dhaka Test.

Biggest victory margin for South Africa in Tests
By inns & 273 runs vs BAN, Chattogram, 2024*
By inns & 254 runs vs BAN, Bloemfontein, 2017
By inns & 229 runs vs SL, Cape Town, 2001
By inns & 220 runs vs WI, Centurion, 2014
By inns & 219 runs vs ZIM, Harare, 1999

Biggest defeat margin for Bangladesh in Tests
By inns & 310 runs vs WI, Dhaka, 2002
By inns & 273 runs vs SA, Chattogram, 2024*
By inns & 264 runs vs PAK, Multan, 2001
By inns & 261 runs vs ENG, Lord's, 2005
By inns & 254 runs vs SA, Bloemfontein, 2017

South Africa batters outscoring opponents in both innings
Jackie McGlew (255) vs NZ (172 & 172), Wellington, 1953
Aiden Markram (125) vs ZIM (68 & 121), Gqeberha, 2017
Tony de Zorzi (177) vs BAN (159 & 143), Chattogram, 2024*

more to follow...

Chattogram (Bangladesh): South Africa register an emphatic win by an innings and 273 runs to clinch the Test series by a 2-0 margin. This is their first-ever series win in Asia after 2014 i.e. 10 years.

This is also the 3rd biggest win margin by a visiting team in Asia after West Indies' victories (by inns & 336 runs) against India at Eden Gardens in 1958 and (by inns & 310 runs) against Bangladesh in the 2002 Dhaka Test.

Biggest victory margin for South Africa in Tests
By inns & 273 runs vs BAN, Chattogram, 2024*
By inns & 254 runs vs BAN, Bloemfontein, 2017
By inns & 229 runs vs SL, Cape Town, 2001
By inns & 220 runs vs WI, Centurion, 2014
By inns & 219 runs vs ZIM, Harare, 1999

Biggest defeat margin for Bangladesh in Tests
By inns & 310 runs vs WI, Dhaka, 2002
By inns & 273 runs vs SA, Chattogram, 2024*
By inns & 264 runs vs PAK, Multan, 2001
By inns & 261 runs vs ENG, Lord's, 2005
By inns & 254 runs vs SA, Bloemfontein, 2017

South Africa batters outscoring opponents in both innings
Jackie McGlew (255) vs NZ (172 & 172), Wellington, 1953
Aiden Markram (125) vs ZIM (68 & 121), Gqeberha, 2017
Tony de Zorzi (177) vs BAN (159 & 143), Chattogram, 2024*

more to follow...

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOUTH AFRICA BIGGEST VICTORY MARGINBAN VS SA 2ND TESTBIGGEST WIN MARGIN SOUTH AFRICABANGLADESH BIGGEST DEFEAT MARGINSOUTH AFRICA BANGLADESH SECOND TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.