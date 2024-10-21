ETV Bharat / sports

SA vs BAN 1st Test: Kagiso Rabada Becomes Fastest To Take 300 Test Wickets

Dhaka (Bangladesh): South African pacer Kagiso Rabada scripted history in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The right-arm pacer took the fewest deliveries to complete 300 Test wickets surpassing Pakistan’s Waqar Younis by taking 11,817 deliveries to reach the landmark. Also, Rabada became the third-fastest South African bowler after Dale Steyn and Allan Donald to pick 300 Test wickets. Rabada reached the mark in his 65th Test while Steyn did the same in the 61st Test fixture Donald touched the feat in the 63rd Test.

Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder started the proceedings with the ball for South Africa after the opposition won the toss and opted to bat. The pair of Mulder and Rabada bowled a brilliant spell of pace bowling to trouble Bangladesh right from the start. Rabada picked the historic scalp in the 14th over as he sent wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim back to the pavilion. The 29-year-old bowled a good length delivery which nipped back into the batter and hit the top of the middle stump.

Bangladesh batters were unable to handle the heat from the South African bowlers and were bundled out on a total of 106 runs. Rabada, Mulder and Keshav Maharaj picked three wickets each while Dane Piedt got rid of Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Fewest balls taken for 300 Test wickets

11817 - Kagiso Rabada (SA)*

12602 - Waqar Younis (PAK)

12605 - Dale Steyn (SA)

13672 - Allan Donald (SA)