WTC Final 2025: Date, Time, Venue, Prize Money, AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details And Much More

Everything you need to know about the AUS vs SA ICC WTC 2025 Final

The defending champions Australia booked a berth in the summit clash by toppling India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). South Africa advanced into the WTC final with a consistent run at home in the last stretch.

Hyderabad: Australia and South Africa are all set to lock horns in a high-intensity clash for the first time in the three years. While Australia topped the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, South Africa were in second place by the end of the WTC cycle.

Head -to-head

Australia: 54

South Africa : 26

Draws : 21

Prize money

ICC recently upped the prize money for the WTC finalists significantly. The champions will be awarded with a sum of USD $3.6 million which is over double the amount of USD $1.6 million awarded in 2021 and 2023. The runner-up will get $2.16 million.

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Streaming Details

When is the Australia vs South Africa ICC WTC 2025 final taking place?

The Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship 2025 final will take place on Wednesday, June 11.

Where is the Australia vs South Africa ICC WTC final being played?

The WTC Final between Australia vs South Africa will be hosted at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England.

What time will the Australia vs South Africa WTC Final be played?

The WTC final between Australia vs South Africa will be played from 3:30 PM IST (10:30 AM local time) on Wednesday, June 11.

When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa ICC WTC 2025 final in India?

Australia vs South Africa WTC final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.