South Africa vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Date, Time, Live Broadcast

Hyderabad: After a disappointing defeat in the first ODI, South Africa would look to make comeback in the series when they will square off against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Afghanistan stunned the Aiden Markram-led side, making it one of the biggest upset, in the first game. The Afghan side won the first ODI by a six-wicket margin.

The Africans were skittled out for 106, registering one of their lowest scores in ODI history. Pacer Fazalhaq Faaroqi continued his T20 World Cup 2024 form as he picked a four-fer in the first game while spinner Allah Gazanfar accounted for three scalps.

The Asian side were eventual winners, chasing the 107-run target with 24 overs to spare. The T20 World Cup 2024 runners-up would aim to come back from this staggering defeat, as they look to level the series in the 2nd ODI.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI between Afghanistan and South Africa, let's delve into the topic and understand when and where to watch live telecast and live-streaming in India.