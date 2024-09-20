South Africa vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Date, Time, Live Broadcast

Hyderabad: After a disappointing defeat in the first ODI, South Africa would look to make comeback in the series when they will square off against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Friday, September 20, 2024.
Afghanistan stunned the Aiden Markram-led side, making it one of the biggest upset, in the first game. The Afghan side won the first ODI by a six-wicket margin.
The Africans were skittled out for 106, registering one of their lowest scores in ODI history. Pacer Fazalhaq Faaroqi continued his T20 World Cup 2024 form as he picked a four-fer in the first game while spinner Allah Gazanfar accounted for three scalps.
𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐃𝐚𝐲! 🏏— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 20, 2024
After taking the 1st ODI home, #AfghanAtalan will be up against the Proteas in the 2nd match of the ongoing ODI series this afternoon in Sharjah. 🤩#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvSA | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/FAGLrrA0wZ
The Asian side were eventual winners, chasing the 107-run target with 24 overs to spare. The T20 World Cup 2024 runners-up would aim to come back from this staggering defeat, as they look to level the series in the 2nd ODI.
Ahead of the 2nd ODI between Afghanistan and South Africa, let's delve into the topic and understand when and where to watch live telecast and live-streaming in India.
Where is the 2nd ODI between Afghanistan and South Africa?
The second ODI between the Afghanistan and South Africa will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
When is the 2nd ODI between Afghanistan and South Africa?
The action from Sharjah will kickstart on September 20 at 5.30 PM (IST).
How to watch Afghanistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI from India?
Fans in India can catch live action from the ODI series between Afghanistan and South Africa on the Fancode app and website through live-streaming feature.
The match will not be telecasted on any channels in India, unfortunately.