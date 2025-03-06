South Africa To Play In Final Despite Losing Against New Zealand In Semifinal, Here’s How?

Hyderabad: South Africa suffered a loss against New Zealand in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday. In the semifinal played at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore, South Africa lost the match by 50 runs. With the defeat, South Africa missed out on lifting the title for the second time after winning the inaugural edition in 1998. However, they have an opportunity to feature in the final of another ICC event.

South Africa to play against Australia

South Africa will square off against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. Both the teams will meet at the iconic Lord's cricket ground on June 11 for the title. The winner of the match will be crowned as the Champions of Test cricket.

File Photo : South Africa Cricket Team (IANS)

South Africa in WTC 2023-25

South Africa have played 12 matches in the WTC cycle, winning eight out of them while losing three fixtures. One match ended in a draw. They topped the WTC points table with a point percentage of 69.44. On the other hand, Australia won 13 matches out of 19 they played, suffered defeat in four matches and two matches ended in a draw. So, they were at second place in the points table with a point percentage of 67.54.

File Photo : South Africa Cricket Team (IANS)

South Africa in ICC tournaments

South Africa has lost crucial matches in the ICC tournaments on multiple occasions, and thus, they are also often tagged as chokers. Last year, they lost in the final of the T20 World Cup against India. In 2the 023 World Cup, they conceded a defeat against Australia in the semifinal. Now, they have become the team with the most losses in the semifinal of the ICC tournament. They have lost 9 out of the 11 fixtures.