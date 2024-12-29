South Africa Beat Pakistan In First Test By 2 Wickets, Become First Finalists Of WTC 2025

Centurion: The rampaging South African side qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the first time after they beat Pakistan by 2 wickets in the first Test at the Supersports Park here on Sunday, December 29, 2024. This loss extended Pakistan's 17-year winless streak in Test matches on South African soil, as their last victory came in January 2017 in Gqeberha, where they won by 5 wickets.

Pacer Mohammad Abbas, who returned to the Pakistan Test squad after 3 years, claimed his career-best figures of 6/38. But failed to help his side cross the finishing line as South Africa's two lower-order batters Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada displayed incredible resilience in the end to confirm the host's ticket to the WTC final.

Pakistan maintained a competitive edge throughout the match, taking wickets at regular intervals. At one point, South Africa found themselves struggling at 99 for 8. However, Jansen and Rabada formed a crucial partnership that thwarted Pakistan's attempts to regain control of the game. The duo forged a fifty-51-run partnership to ensure that South Africa didn't lose a game and a wicket from there.

Once again, Pakistan put up a strong fight and came exceptionally close to winning, only to be edged out at the last moment. After their victory, the South African team celebrated by taking a lap of honour, expressing their gratitude to their fans and supporters.

There was a huge discussion that happened when Neil Brand led a very young side to New Zealand earlier this year as the cricketing world was aghast as Test cricket was ignored. Test cricket was pushed to the back burner. But it is the same South African side which has become the first team to make it to the final of the WTC 2025. The relatively young Protea's side lost twice against New Zealand, but after that, they picked up the momentum and lost only once more in this cycle and managed to pick up 7 wins to make it to the finale.

Pakistan with another loss are second last in the WTC points table. Temba Bavuma was cornered so many times at press conferences about how Tests will survive in South Africa and they have answered everyone with their performances, reaching the World Test Championship final.