South Africa Jumps Two Places In WTC Standings To Challenge India For Spot In Final After Beating Bangladesh

Dhaka (Bangladesh): South Africa showcased a dominating display in the first Test of the bilateral series against Bangladesh and beat them by seven wickets. It was the first victory for South Africa on Asian soil since 2014 and it has benefitted them in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

South Africa takes a 1-0 lead in the series

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first but the decision backfired on them soon. They were bundled out on a total of 106 in the first innings as the trio of Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj picked three wickets each. South Africa then responded with a total of 308 as Kyle Verreynne starred with a knock of 114 while Wiaan Mulder played a knock of 54 runs. After getting a first-innings lead, South Africa capitalised on the situation and ensured a win.

South Africa in contention of WTC Final

South Africa have now jumped up to the fourth position in the WTC points table with a win percentage of 47.61 after their victory against Bangladesh. If they win all of their five remaining Tests, the Proteas will secure a top-two finish with a win percentage of 69.44 %. Even four wins, out of five will take them to 61.11 % and they will have a great chance to finish in the top two. Only it will depend on other results featuring India, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Notably, after the next and final Test of the series, South Africa will play all their remaining matches at home. They will face Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their own backyard in the red-ball series. Thus, it can help them secure a place in the WTC final.