Perfect 10 For South Africa: Proteas Beat Lackluster West Indies In 2nd Test To Clinch Series 1-0; Maharaj Scripts History

Providence (Guyana): The Temba Bavuma-led South African side emerged triumphant in the closely-fought second Test against the hosts, West Indies, by 40 runs at the iconic Province Stadium here on Saturday and bagged the two-match series 1-0.

The Proteas skittled out Kraig Braithwate-led West Indies for a mere 222 total to clinch a 40-run victory with two days remaining in the test. The veteran left-arm finger-spinner Keshav Maharaj wrapped up the win with his fifth wicket of the match.

This series win marked South Africa's perfect tenth straight test series win against the Men in Maroons and was highlighted by Maharaj becoming South Africa's most successful spinner in the longest format of the game with 171 wickets, picking up a total of 13 scalps in the series. Windies pacer Jayden Seales was his last wicket of the second Test.

Maharaj's exceptional performance in the series, overshadowed a six-wicket haul by Seales in South Africa's second innings as the visitors were bundled out for 246 after resuming on 223-5. The right-arm pacer took 22 balls to claim 3/9 and finish with a career-best 6/61, showcasing his ability to move the ball off the straight - through the air and off the seam - consistently.

That set the West Indies a winning target of 263 but they were in big trouble on 104-6 before left-arm orthodox spinner Gudakesh Motie and wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva stitched a much-needed 77-run partnership to give the hosts hope of a victory.

However, Maharaj had different plans as he accounted for them both and then surpassed Hugh Tayfield as South Africa's most successful spinner when David Bedingham caught Seales at short leg to cue the South African celebrations. South Africa scored 160 in its first innings after choosing to bat first and West Indies replied with 144.

The teams played to a rain-affected draw in the first test in Trinidad. The two-test series will be followed by three Twenty20 matches.