Watch: South Africa Bowler Nearly Punches Bangladesh Batter Ripon In On-Field Scuffle

In an Emerging teams match between South Africa and Bangladesh on Wednesday, Tshepo Ntuli and Ripon Mondol were involved in an ugly on-field spat.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 28, 2025 at 8:02 PM IST

Hyderabad: In an bizarre incident, the Bangladesh Emerging Team and the South Africa Emerging Team involved in a heated fight on the opening day of the second unofficial Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The drama unfolded when South African bowler Tshepo Ntuli literally tugged on the helmet of Bangladesh batter Ripon Mondol, and it seemed that he tried to punch him as well. The incident might lead to suspension of South Africa Emerging Team’s tour of Bangladesh, where they have so far played three One-Dayers and one unofficial Test.

According to the ESPNCricinfo, Ripon smashed a six over the sight screen and said something to him in his follow-through that might have forced the bowler to physical scuffle that left not just the crowd watching the game, but TV Commentators also found themselves in a shock. The stunned commentators' voices in awe can be heard in the video.

In Bengali, one of them said, "This is extreme, this is unacceptable. Normally, we see verbal altercations on a cricket field, but we don't often see a scuffle. Ntuli struck Ripon's helmet at one point."

Three balls later, the South African bowler even threw a ball directly at the batter, who managed to avoid getting hit. South Africa Emerging, having already lost the ODI series 1-2, are looking to bounce back and win the Tests, the first of which ended in a draw in Chattogram.

