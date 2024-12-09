ETV Bharat / sports

South Africa Beat Sri Lanka By Runs, Seal Series 2-0; India's Place In WTC Final In Danger

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in the second Test and won the series 2-0 and climbed at the top of WTC points table.

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in the second Test and won the series 2-0 and climbed at the top of WTC points table.
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs in second test and seal series 2-0 and achieves top spot in WTC points table (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 11 minutes ago

Gqeberha: South Africa registered a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test at St George's Park here on Monday, December 9, 2024. With this win, South Africa whitewashed the Sri Lankan cricket team in the two-match Test and continued their dominance at home in Test cricket.

South Africa are now at the top of the table, having upstaged second-placed Australia. With two home Tests to follow against Pakistan, they will aim to give themselves a shot at glory in Lord's 2025.

After setting a record target at this venue, Sri Lanka showed some resistance till the end of Day 3, but they kept losing wickets in clusters and lost the remaining five scalps within a 40-over period. With this series loss, Sri Lanka's WTC25 final hopes were shattered, but not so for South Africa who moved to the top of the table with all 12 points from the series.

More to follow...

Gqeberha: South Africa registered a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test at St George's Park here on Monday, December 9, 2024. With this win, South Africa whitewashed the Sri Lankan cricket team in the two-match Test and continued their dominance at home in Test cricket.

South Africa are now at the top of the table, having upstaged second-placed Australia. With two home Tests to follow against Pakistan, they will aim to give themselves a shot at glory in Lord's 2025.

After setting a record target at this venue, Sri Lanka showed some resistance till the end of Day 3, but they kept losing wickets in clusters and lost the remaining five scalps within a 40-over period. With this series loss, Sri Lanka's WTC25 final hopes were shattered, but not so for South Africa who moved to the top of the table with all 12 points from the series.

More to follow...

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOUTH AFRICA VS SRI LANKA 2ND TESTWTC POINTS TABLESA VS SL 2ND TEST RESULTSOUTH AFRICA WTC FINAL SCENARIOSOUTH AFRICA BEAT SRI LANKA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.