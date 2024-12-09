South Africa Beat Sri Lanka By Runs, Seal Series 2-0; India's Place In WTC Final In Danger

Gqeberha: South Africa registered a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test at St George's Park here on Monday, December 9, 2024. With this win, South Africa whitewashed the Sri Lankan cricket team in the two-match Test and continued their dominance at home in Test cricket.

South Africa are now at the top of the table, having upstaged second-placed Australia. With two home Tests to follow against Pakistan, they will aim to give themselves a shot at glory in Lord's 2025.

After setting a record target at this venue, Sri Lanka showed some resistance till the end of Day 3, but they kept losing wickets in clusters and lost the remaining five scalps within a 40-over period. With this series loss, Sri Lanka's WTC25 final hopes were shattered, but not so for South Africa who moved to the top of the table with all 12 points from the series.

