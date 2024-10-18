ETV Bharat / sports

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat Australia For First-Time, Australia Will Not Play Final After 15 Years

Dubai (UAE): South Africa produced yet another clinical performance to stun six-time champions Australia by eight wickets and qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final here on Thursday, October 18, 2024. This win also marked as South Africa first-ever victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup history.

The Proteas, who suffered a defeat from the 2023 T20 World Cup semi-final, took their revenge in the next edition as they emerge triumphant by eight wickets. Previously, Australia won by 19 runs to lift their sixth title in 2023 edition. Notably, this is the first-time in last 15 years and after the inaugural edition that Australia haven't qualified for the summit clash.

Interestingly, this defeat was Australia's only third defeat in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Australia Women’s defeats in Women’s T20 WC knockouts

By 8 wickets vs ENG-W, The Oval, 2009 SF

By 8 wickets vs WI-W, Kolkata, 2016 Final

By 8 wickets vs SA-W, Dubai, 2024 SF

Winning the toss, South Africa opted to bowl first and restricted the Kangaroos to a modest total of 134 for five as top-ranked ICC T20I batter Beth Mooney scored 44 runs off 42 balls in the first semifinal. Ayabonga Khaka (2/24) was the most successful bowler for the Proteas, even as others chipped in nicely.