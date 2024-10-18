Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat Australia For First-Time, Australia Will Not Play Final After 15 Years

Dubai (UAE): South Africa produced yet another clinical performance to stun six-time champions Australia by eight wickets and qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final here on Thursday, October 18, 2024. This win also marked as South Africa first-ever victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup history.
The Proteas, who suffered a defeat from the 2023 T20 World Cup semi-final, took their revenge in the next edition as they emerge triumphant by eight wickets. Previously, Australia won by 19 runs to lift their sixth title in 2023 edition. Notably, this is the first-time in last 15 years and after the inaugural edition that Australia haven't qualified for the summit clash.
Three consecutive T20 World Cup Final appearances for South Africa 🇿🇦😍#T20WorldCup | #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/zSQhIdA0R5— ICC (@ICC) October 18, 2024
Interestingly, this defeat was Australia's only third defeat in the history of the T20 World Cup.
Australia Women’s defeats in Women’s T20 WC knockouts
By 8 wickets vs ENG-W, The Oval, 2009 SF
By 8 wickets vs WI-W, Kolkata, 2016 Final
By 8 wickets vs SA-W, Dubai, 2024 SF
A match-winning 74* ✅— ICC (@ICC) October 17, 2024
South Africa’s Anneke Bosch delivered a performance befitting of the biggest stage against Australia 📝⬇️#AUSvSA #T20WorldCup #WhateverItTakeshttps://t.co/ieL24dD4EM
Winning the toss, South Africa opted to bowl first and restricted the Kangaroos to a modest total of 134 for five as top-ranked ICC T20I batter Beth Mooney scored 44 runs off 42 balls in the first semifinal. Ayabonga Khaka (2/24) was the most successful bowler for the Proteas, even as others chipped in nicely.
Unforgettable scenes 💚#AUSvSA #T20WorldCup #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/AwT4LsVqy7— ICC (@ICC) October 17, 2024
South Africa completed the task with 16 balls to spare and Anneke Bosch led the way with a scintillating knock of 74 not out in 48 balls. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt contributed a 37-ball 42 at the top of the order. Bosch’s unbeaten 74 is also the highest individual score at the Women’s T20 WC 2024 so far. The 96-run stand between Bosch and Wolvaardt was their highest for any wicket against Australia in T20Is.
A Women's #T20WorldCup final without Australia for the first time in 15 years 😯#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/FvGWALbzda— ICC (@ICC) October 17, 2024
Australia Women’s streak of 15 consecutive wins in the Women’s T20 World Cup has been broken, no other team has won more than seven back-to-back games in the competition’s history.
Australia’s last defeat in Women’s T20Is was also against South Africa - in Canberra in January; they’d won 11 straight games thereafter.
Consecutive 40-plus scores in Women’s T20 WC knockouts
4* - Laura Wolvaardt (2020-2024)
4* - Beth Mooney (2020-2024)
3 - Meg Lanning (2014-2016)
Highest targets successfully chased by SA-W in Women’s T20 WC
135 vs AUS-W, Dubai, 2024
124 vs ENG-W, Perth, 2020
119 vs WI-W, Dubai, 2024
115 vs NZ-W, Sylhet, 2014
114 vs BAN-W, Cape Town, 2023
Highest partnerships vs AUS-W in Women’s T20 WC
122* - Beth Morgan & Claire Taylor (ENG-W), The Oval, 2009
120 - Hayley Matthews & Stefanie Taylor (WI-W), Kolkata, 2016
118* - Suzie Bates & Aimee Watkins (NZ-W), Tanton, 2009
96 - Laura Wolvaardt & Anneke Bosch (SA-W), Dubai, 2024
*All came in successful run-chases
Highest individual scores for SA-W in Women’s T20 WC
101 - Lizelle Lee vs THA-W, Canberra, 2020
90* - Dane van Niekerk vs PAK-W, Sylhet, 2014
74* - Anneke Bosch vs AUS-W, Dubai, 2024 SF
68 - Tazmin Brits vs ENG-W, Cape Town, 2023 SF
67* - Lizelle Lee vs PAK-W, Sylhet, 2014
Brief scores:
Australia: 134/5 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 44, Tahlia McGrath 27; Ayabonga Khaka 2/24).
South Africa: 135/2 in 17.2 overs (Anneke Bosch not out 74, Laura Wolvaardt 42; Annabel Sutherland 2/26).