AUS vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Beat Australia By 84 Runs To Register Fifth Consecutive Bilateral Series Win

Hyderabad: South Africa emerged triumphant in the second ODI against Australia by 84 runs on Friday at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. They registered their fifth consecutive series win over Australia, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing series. Matthew Breetzke (88) and Tristan Stubbs (74) scored fifties while Lungi Ngidi picked a five-wicket haul. Both teams will now lock horns in the third ODI at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay on August 24.

Domination in bilateral series against Australia

Interestingly, South Africa have won each of the last five bilateral series against Australia. Also, they have won eight out of the last 10 bilateral series, showcasing their domination when it comes to these two nations. To add to the domination, they have won 17 of the last 21 completed ODIs between the two countries.

Australia are going through a dismal form as they have won only one match from their last eight completed ODIs. The last win came against England when they beat the English side in the Champions Trophy with a 352-run chase.

South Africa win by 84 runs

South Africa opted to bat after winning the toss and had a shaky start to their innings as both the openers, Ryan Rickelton (8) and Aiden Markram (0), were dismissed in single digits. Tony de Zorzi tried to show some resistance with a knock of 38 runs but was dismissed by Adam Zamapa. After South Africa were reduced to 90/3, Breetzke and Stubbs forged an alliance to add 89 runs for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed. After Breeztke was dismissed, Stubbs held one end and helped the team go past 270 runs. Eventually, South Africa posted 277 on the scoreboard. Zampa was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Marnus Labuschagne picked two wickets each.

Chasing the target of 278, Australia were in trouble right from the start and lost wickets at regular intervals. Josh Inglis was the sole half-century for the team with a knock of 87 runs. Cameron Green was the second-highest run-getter with an innings of 35 runs. Lungi Ngidi picked a five-wicket haul for the South African team and played a key role in the team's 86-run triumph over the Australian side.