South Africa Records Dominating 107-Run Victory Over Afghanistan In Champions Trophy Campaign Opener

Karachi: Riding on Ryan Rickelton's century and Rabada's three-for, South Africa have opened their account in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy as it beat Afghanistan by 107 runs in their campaign opener at Karachi National Stadium here on Friday, February 21.

Ryan Rickelton was the main man for South Africa, extending his purple run of form into the 50-over format with a maiden hundred. Afghanistan lost regular wickets and never looked like pulling off what would have been a record chase. Rahmat Shah was the lone bannerman, but even he fell short of his sixth ODI hundred.

Chasing 316 runs, Afghanistan lost wickets at regular intervals. However, Rahmat Shah kept fighting, trying to reduce the gap of defeat to the shortest margin possible considering that Net Run Rate might play a crucial role going forward and was denying the inevitable. However, South African pacers were too good and Afghanistan succumbed to a 107-run loss.

Afghanistan was dealt a massive blow when the opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (10), probably the only batter at the top who could set up this game for them, was removed by Lungi Ngidi just after conceding a boundary. A top-edge landed into Keshav Maharaj's hands at short fine leg. Coming as a first-change bowler, Kagiso Rabada once again displayed why he is the beast with the new ball, struggling Ibrahim Zadran (16) and eventually knocking his middle stump, reducing Afghans to 38 in 9.4 overs.

Sediqullah Atal and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi also followed both the openers as they failed to rebuild for Afghanistan, getting dismissed by the time the score hit 50 in 14.4 overs.