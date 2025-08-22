ETV Bharat / sports

First Time In ODI Cricket: South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke Achieves Unique Record

Hyderabad: South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke has kicked off his ODI career with a solid run. The right-handed batter played a scintillating knock of 88 runs from 78 deliveries in the second ODI against Australia of the ongoing three-match ODI series. Breetzke walked in to bat at the number four after stand-in skipper Aiden Markram at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. He created history to become the first batter in ODI history with four scores of 50+ in a row on debut.

Breetzke stages South Africa recovery

The South African batter already holds the record of registering the highest individual score on ODI debut with an innings of 150 in the debut match against New Zealand in Lahore, during the tri-series in Pakistan earlier this year.

Breetzke’s innings was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. Nathan Ellis bounced him out just before he reached his century. The 26-year-old has opened the batting as well as walked down at number three. Also, his four consecutive 50-plus scores have come against three different oppositions.

Breetzke’s knock helped South Africa stage a recovery after they were reduced to 90/3. He formed an 89-run stand for the fourth wicket. South Africa had posted 233/5 after 40 overs, but they lost some quick wickets in the last 10 overs.