First Time In ODI Cricket: South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke Achieves Unique Record

Hyderabad: South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke has kicked off his ODI career with a solid run. The right-handed batter played a scintillating knock of 88 runs from 78 deliveries in the second ODI against Australia of the ongoing three-match ODI series. Breetzke walked in to bat at the number four after stand-in skipper Aiden Markram at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. He created history to become the first batter in ODI history with four scores of 50+ in a row on debut.
Breetzke stages South Africa recovery
The South African batter already holds the record of registering the highest individual score on ODI debut with an innings of 150 in the debut match against New Zealand in Lahore, during the tri-series in Pakistan earlier this year.
Matthew Breetzke does it again! 🔥— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 22, 2025
He brings up his 4th consecutive ODI half-century; what a blistering start to an exciting international career. 👏🇿🇦
Well played, Matthew! 🏏✨ #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/YwdkZqJH1o
Breetzke’s innings was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. Nathan Ellis bounced him out just before he reached his century. The 26-year-old has opened the batting as well as walked down at number three. Also, his four consecutive 50-plus scores have come against three different oppositions.
Breetzke’s knock helped South Africa stage a recovery after they were reduced to 90/3. He formed an 89-run stand for the fourth wicket. South Africa had posted 233/5 after 40 overs, but they lost some quick wickets in the last 10 overs.
Breetzke inks history
Although Navjot Singh Sidhu also started his career with four consecutive 50s, they came across five matches. Breetzke has played only 4 matches, scoring half-centuries in each.
Breeztke’s scores in the first four ODIs
- 150(148) vs New Zealand, Lahore
- 83(84) vs Pakistan, Karachi
- 57(56) vs Australia, Cairns
- 88(78) vs Australia, Mackay
During the series against Australia, Breetzke has batted at number four and had a solid start to the series with an innings of 57. He earned an IPL contract this year with Lucknow Super Giants and also debuted for them in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
MATTHEW BREETZKE IN ODI CAREER:— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 22, 2025
- Hundred vs NZ.
- Fifty vs PAK.
- Fifty vs AUS.
- Fifty vs AUS.
FOURTH CONSECUTIVE FIFTY+ IN HIS FIRST 4 GAMES 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/BfKrEwH6V2
South Africa leads the series 1-0
South Africa are leading the three-match series by 1-0 as they won the opening match of the series by 98 runs. Keshav Maharaj picked five five-wicket haul while the trio of Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Breetzke scored fifties.