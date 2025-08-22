ETV Bharat / sports

First Time In ODI Cricket: South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke Achieves Unique Record

Matthew Breetzke has scored four consecutive half-centuries since the start of his ODI career.

Matthew Breetzke Four Consecutive 50-Plus Scores
File Photo: Matthew Breetzke (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 22, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke has kicked off his ODI career with a solid run. The right-handed batter played a scintillating knock of 88 runs from 78 deliveries in the second ODI against Australia of the ongoing three-match ODI series. Breetzke walked in to bat at the number four after stand-in skipper Aiden Markram at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. He created history to become the first batter in ODI history with four scores of 50+ in a row on debut.

Breetzke stages South Africa recovery

The South African batter already holds the record of registering the highest individual score on ODI debut with an innings of 150 in the debut match against New Zealand in Lahore, during the tri-series in Pakistan earlier this year.

Breetzke’s innings was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. Nathan Ellis bounced him out just before he reached his century. The 26-year-old has opened the batting as well as walked down at number three. Also, his four consecutive 50-plus scores have come against three different oppositions.

Breetzke’s knock helped South Africa stage a recovery after they were reduced to 90/3. He formed an 89-run stand for the fourth wicket. South Africa had posted 233/5 after 40 overs, but they lost some quick wickets in the last 10 overs.

Breetzke inks history

Although Navjot Singh Sidhu also started his career with four consecutive 50s, they came across five matches. Breetzke has played only 4 matches, scoring half-centuries in each.

Breeztke’s scores in the first four ODIs

  • 150(148) vs New Zealand, Lahore
  • 83(84) vs Pakistan, Karachi
  • 57(56) vs Australia, Cairns
  • 88(78) vs Australia, Mackay

During the series against Australia, Breetzke has batted at number four and had a solid start to the series with an innings of 57. He earned an IPL contract this year with Lucknow Super Giants and also debuted for them in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

South Africa leads the series 1-0

South Africa are leading the three-match series by 1-0 as they won the opening match of the series by 98 runs. Keshav Maharaj picked five five-wicket haul while the trio of Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Breetzke scored fifties.

Hyderabad: South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke has kicked off his ODI career with a solid run. The right-handed batter played a scintillating knock of 88 runs from 78 deliveries in the second ODI against Australia of the ongoing three-match ODI series. Breetzke walked in to bat at the number four after stand-in skipper Aiden Markram at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. He created history to become the first batter in ODI history with four scores of 50+ in a row on debut.

Breetzke stages South Africa recovery

The South African batter already holds the record of registering the highest individual score on ODI debut with an innings of 150 in the debut match against New Zealand in Lahore, during the tri-series in Pakistan earlier this year.

Breetzke’s innings was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. Nathan Ellis bounced him out just before he reached his century. The 26-year-old has opened the batting as well as walked down at number three. Also, his four consecutive 50-plus scores have come against three different oppositions.

Breetzke’s knock helped South Africa stage a recovery after they were reduced to 90/3. He formed an 89-run stand for the fourth wicket. South Africa had posted 233/5 after 40 overs, but they lost some quick wickets in the last 10 overs.

Breetzke inks history

Although Navjot Singh Sidhu also started his career with four consecutive 50s, they came across five matches. Breetzke has played only 4 matches, scoring half-centuries in each.

Breeztke’s scores in the first four ODIs

  • 150(148) vs New Zealand, Lahore
  • 83(84) vs Pakistan, Karachi
  • 57(56) vs Australia, Cairns
  • 88(78) vs Australia, Mackay

During the series against Australia, Breetzke has batted at number four and had a solid start to the series with an innings of 57. He earned an IPL contract this year with Lucknow Super Giants and also debuted for them in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

South Africa leads the series 1-0

South Africa are leading the three-match series by 1-0 as they won the opening match of the series by 98 runs. Keshav Maharaj picked five five-wicket haul while the trio of Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Breetzke scored fifties.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AUS VS SA 2ND ODIAIDEN MARKRAMSOUTH AFRICA CRICKET TEAMMATTHEW BREETZKE RECORDS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.