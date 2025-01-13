ETV Bharat / sports

South Africa Announce Squad For Champions Trophy 2025, Anrich Nortje Returns To ODI Setup

South Africa have revealed their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 as Temba Bavuma continues as a captain and Anrich Nortje marks his return.

South Africa have announced its squad for the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan and UAE, starting from February 19, 2024.
South Africa Announce Squad For Champions Trophy 2025 (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

Hyderabad: South Africa have announced its squad for the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan and UAE, starting from February 19, 2024.

South Africa's White-ball head coach Rob Walter on Monday, January 13, 2025, announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament will be played in Pakistan from 19 February – 09 March.

ODI Captain Temba Bavuma will lead the full-strength squad, which includes 10 players who competed in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, where South Africa reached the semi-finals.

Batters Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, and Tristan Stubbs, along with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, have been selected for their first senior 50-over ICC tournament. On the other hand, senior batter Reeza Hendricks has been dropped from the squad after his poor outings in the series against Pakistan at home last month.

Only three players from the 2017 Champions Trophy will compete in the upcoming edition of the ICC tournament: Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and David Miller.

South Africa's Squad For Champions Trophy 2025 To Be Held In Pakistan: Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klassen, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabrez Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram.

