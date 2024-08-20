Sourav Ganguly To Attend Protest Rally By Wife Dona’s Dance School To Get Justice For Kolkata Rape And Murder Case Victim

Kolkata (West Bengal): Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is likely to join the protest rally by his wife Dona’s dance school- Diksha Manjari to get justice for the victim in the Kolkata Rape Case according to the sources. The rally will commence at 7:30 PM on 21 August and it will see all the trainees from Dona's school marching towards Behala Chowrasta touching several points of Behala.

Sourav Ganguly’s controversial remark

The former Indian cricketer was at the centre of the controversy recently after his remarks in the aftermath of the RG Kar Rape And Murder Case. His statement stirred controversy and the former Bengal cricketer faced a lot of backlash over his comment.

"I don’t think everything should be judged on an isolated incident. There is no room to think that everything or everyone is not safe from this (incident). Such accidents happen all over the world. It is wrong to think that girls are not safe. Not only in West Bengal but everywhere in India, women are safe. Where we live is the best place. One should not judge by one incident,” Ganguly had told reporters during an event at the Biswa-Bangla Convention Centre.

However, Ganguly clarified his statement later saying that it was misinterpreted and he meant no disrespect.

Ganguly changes the ‘X’ profile picture

Ganguly stood in solidarity with several other users who changed their profile picture on ‘X’ to a plain black background while protesting against the accused in the RG Kar Rape And Murder Case. Ganguly changed his profile picture on Monday and has now decided to take part in the rally for getting justice for the victim of RG Kar Rape And Murder Case.