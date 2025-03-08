Dubai Doesn’t Give India Any Undue Advantage: Sourav Ganguly

Hyderabad: Not playing in Pakistan is something that the Indian batters are missing out on. Playing all their Champions Trophy games in Dubai doesn’t give them any undue advantage. Says who? Sourav Ganguly. The former India captain was speaking at the Tata Steel Trailblazers sports conclave.

Cricket pundits and experts believe that India have an advantage of playing at only one venue in the entire tournament while other teams are travelling across three cities in Pakistan and visiting Dubai if they have a match against India. This is because India now knows what the pitches and the conditions have in store in Dubai. In addition to it, India picked five spinners in the squad, considering they are going to play on only one ground while others will have to play a game each at different stadiums.

"It’s the Indian government which doesn’t permit the Indian team to travel to Pakistan. The BCCI or the Indian team have got nothing to do with this," said Ganguly. "I think the Virat Kohlis, Rohit Sharmas and Shubman Gills are missing out on those pitches where other teams are scoring 350 for fun. I don’t think there is any undue advantage at play here."

Ganguly, under whom India finished runners-up in the Champions Trophy in 2000 and became joint-winners in 2002, felt India will have the edge in Sunday’s final against New Zealand. "New Zealand are probably the toughest opposition for India at the moment. Their batting and spin bowling are formidable. But I think India’s batting is stronger. We also have formidable spinners. India are the favourites. Having said that, there are no favourites in a final."

Praising India’s performance in white-ball cricket, Ganguly said it’s phenomenal to reach the final of three ICC events — the 2023 50-over World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the ongoing Champions Trophy. "It’s an incredible achievement. How many teams do that? But I think in red-ball cricket, the team has to do better. That’s something Rohit’s team has to address."

India will take on New Zealand in the final of the ongoing Champions Trophy at the Dubai Cricket Stadium here on Sunday, March 9. This match will also mark the rematch of the 2000 Champions Trophy final, then ICC Knockout, where the Kiwis defeated India.