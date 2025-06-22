Will Sourav Ganguly Join West Bengal Politics? Former Indian Captain Comes Up With New Update

Hyderabad: Sourav Ganguly’s entry into state politics has been a constant topic of discussion in the country. Although he has maintained cordial relations with notable popular figures across the country and has been spotted with them at multiple public functions, he has never formally endorsed or aligned himself with any political outfit.

While responding to a query related to his involvement in state politics, Ganguly has said that is not interested in joining politics. The 52-year-old was asked whether he would like to join a political party ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections in 2026.

" I am not interested." What if he is promised the state chief minister's post? "I am not interested," he repeated.

Asked which party he would like to join if he had a choice, Ganguly stated that he never thought about that.

"It's not as easy as you say. I get the opportunity (to enter politics) every year but I don't think that's my cup of tea. I have no interest in politics, I just observe because a country and a states' progress is directly attached to people who run it,” he added.

Back in March last year, Ganguly had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The meeting sparked a round of discussions around his political ambition ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Ganguly was also asked about his interest in the coaching role of the Indian team.

"I never really thought about it because I got into different roles. I finished (competitive cricket) in 2013 and then became Board (BCCI) President," said Ganguly.

"We'll see what the future holds. I'm just 50 (53), so let’s see what happens. I'm open to it. We'll see where it goes," he added.

Ganguly has worked as the team director of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL from 2018 to 2019 and then served in a similar capacity once again from 2022 to 2024. The left-hander contributed to Indian cricket in administrative and consulting roles. His recent statement suggests that he will stay away from politics.