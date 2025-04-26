Break All Cricketing Ties With Pakistan: Sourav Ganguly

Hyderabad: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has a strong message for Pakistan after a terror strike in the Kashmir valley on April 22, Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Ganguly said that India should break all its cricketing ties with Pakistan and not play them even in the ICC and Asian tournaments.

Replying to questions about the cricketing relations between the two countries, the Ganguly said that every other year there was some terror activity on Indian soil and that it should not be tolerated anymore.

"100 per cent, India should do this (break ties with Pakistan). Strict action should be taken. It has turned out to be a joke that such things are happening every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated," Sourav Ganguly told reporters.

India witnessed a shocking terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. Reportedly, a total of 26 people lost their lives after armed men opened fire on tourists. Despite the widespread condemnation of the attack by top world leaders, the Pakistan PM remained tight-lipped as he has yet to make any formal statement about the incident.

On Wednesday, the BCCI released a statement condemning the "ghastly and cowardly" act and paid tribute to the victims during IPL 2025's match 41 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI). A minute's silence was observed by all present at the stadium, and players wore black armbands to mourn the deaths. No celebratory elements — cheerleaders, music, or fireworks — were included in the matchday experience.