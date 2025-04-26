ETV Bharat / sports

Break All Cricketing Ties With Pakistan: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said that India will be well within their rights to break cricketing ties with Pakistan.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said that India will be well within their rights to break cricketing ties with Pakistan.
Sourav Ganguly (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has a strong message for Pakistan after a terror strike in the Kashmir valley on April 22, Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Ganguly said that India should break all its cricketing ties with Pakistan and not play them even in the ICC and Asian tournaments.

Replying to questions about the cricketing relations between the two countries, the Ganguly said that every other year there was some terror activity on Indian soil and that it should not be tolerated anymore.

"100 per cent, India should do this (break ties with Pakistan). Strict action should be taken. It has turned out to be a joke that such things are happening every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated," Sourav Ganguly told reporters.

India witnessed a shocking terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. Reportedly, a total of 26 people lost their lives after armed men opened fire on tourists. Despite the widespread condemnation of the attack by top world leaders, the Pakistan PM remained tight-lipped as he has yet to make any formal statement about the incident.

On Wednesday, the BCCI released a statement condemning the "ghastly and cowardly" act and paid tribute to the victims during IPL 2025's match 41 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI). A minute's silence was observed by all present at the stadium, and players wore black armbands to mourn the deaths. No celebratory elements — cheerleaders, music, or fireworks — were included in the matchday experience.

Hyderabad: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has a strong message for Pakistan after a terror strike in the Kashmir valley on April 22, Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Ganguly said that India should break all its cricketing ties with Pakistan and not play them even in the ICC and Asian tournaments.

Replying to questions about the cricketing relations between the two countries, the Ganguly said that every other year there was some terror activity on Indian soil and that it should not be tolerated anymore.

"100 per cent, India should do this (break ties with Pakistan). Strict action should be taken. It has turned out to be a joke that such things are happening every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated," Sourav Ganguly told reporters.

India witnessed a shocking terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. Reportedly, a total of 26 people lost their lives after armed men opened fire on tourists. Despite the widespread condemnation of the attack by top world leaders, the Pakistan PM remained tight-lipped as he has yet to make any formal statement about the incident.

On Wednesday, the BCCI released a statement condemning the "ghastly and cowardly" act and paid tribute to the victims during IPL 2025's match 41 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI). A minute's silence was observed by all present at the stadium, and players wore black armbands to mourn the deaths. No celebratory elements — cheerleaders, music, or fireworks — were included in the matchday experience.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOURAV GANGULYSOURAV GANGULY INDIA VS PAKISTANPAHALGAM ATTACKSOURAV GANGULY ON PAHALGAM ATTACKIPL 2025INDIA AND PAKISTAN CRICKET

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.