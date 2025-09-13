ETV Bharat / sports

Sourav Ganguly Likely To Be Back As CAB President Sans Contest

Kolkata: Putting speculation to rest, former India skipper and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is set to be back at the helm of affairs at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

After having been nominated as the CAB representative in the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for September 28 in Mumbai, he is likely to be elected the president of the CAB, which is scheduled to have its AGM on September 22, unopposed.

The AGM is likely to be a sedate one with no contests for any posts. The final date for filing the nomination is Sunday, September 14. In that case, he would succeed his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly.

It may be recalled that Ganguly had donned the presidents' hats both in BCCI and CAB earlier in his cricket administration career. He has served as the BCCI president from 2019 to 2022 before making way for another World Cup-winning star Roger Binny of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Prior to that former India captain had served the CAB as its president from 2015 to 2019 post Jagmohan Dalmiya's demise.

However, it's still not clear whether Ganguly would take his chance at the BCCI presidency too once again as there is a clear space of a week between the annual general meetings of the CAB and the BCCI. Ganguly will be joined by another former India teammate Harbhajan Singh, who would represent Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) in the Indian cricket board's AGM.