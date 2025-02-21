Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly Met With Car Accident On Durgapur Expressway

Hyderabad: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly narrowly escaped a car accident on Thursday as his car collided with a lorry while going to Burdwan in West Bengal for an event.

The incident unfolded on Durgapur Expressway where a lorry overtook Sourav Ganguly’s convoy according to several media reports. It forced the driver to apply brakes in a quick time. This resulted in a chain reaction, and cars behind Ganguly’s vehicles collided with each other. One of them crashed into Ganguly’s car.

Fortunately, no one was injured after the incident, but two of the cars in Ganguly’s convoy suffered minor damage. The former Indian captain waited for about 10 minutes on the road before going to Burdwan University. Afterwards, the BCCI president attended the scheduled function.

Despite his lucky escape, Ganguly remained composed and interacted with the students at the event. He discussed Indian cricket’s future and shared anecdotes from his career as captain of India.

Ganguly has worked in various cricket administration roles. Also, the former BCCI president holds a significant position in women’s cricket. He was named as the Director of Cricket at JSW Sports in October 2024 and looked after their all cricketing ventures including the Delhi Capitals team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Also in the recently held International League T20 (ILT20), Dubai Capitals won the title with Ganguly in the administration role. In the ongoing season of the WPL, he is mentoring the franchise.

Ganguly has played 311 ODIs scoring 11363 runs with an average of 41.02. Also, he has 7212 runs in Test cricket with an average of 42.17.