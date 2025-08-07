Sourav Ganguly Could Be Cricket Association Of Bengal President Once Again

Hyderabad: In good news to his fans, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who was also the chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to re-enter administration.

Ganguly himself gave the green signal to the journalists in response to questions whether he would be in the fray for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) elections, if they are necessitated.

Ganguly, a flamboyant left-handed batter and a right-arm pacer, will in all likelihood file the nomination for the post of the President of the CAB. The current CAB chief is Snehasish Ganguly, who is Sourav Ganguly's brother.

Ganguly, now 52 and who led India in the final of the 2003 ODI World Cup, started his journey in cricket administration by becoming the secretary of CAB under late Jagmohan Dalmiya in 2014. The southpaw then became the President of CAB and in 2019 became the chief of the BCCI as he was elected unanimously. However, after finishing one term, Ganguly stepped down from the coveted position and was replaced by former India all-rounder Roger Binny.

CAB's annual general meeting will be held on September 20 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Snehasish is set to complete six years after which he needs to go for a mandatory cooling off period as per the requirements of the Lodha Committee-recommended constitution.

Sources said that Ganguly, over the past few months, has been regularly connecting with the member units and a lot of people within the organisation believe that someone of his stature needs to come back into the administration.