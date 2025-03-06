ETV Bharat / sports

Sourav Ganguly To Make Acting Debut With Netflix's Khakee 2?

Sourav Ganguly is set to make his acting debut in a promotional for Netflix's Khaki: The Bengal Chapter, which will premiere on March 20.

Sourav Ganguly is set to make his acting debut in a promotional for Netflix's Khaki: The Bengal Chapter, which will premiere on March 20.
Sourav Ganguly in Netflixs Khakee 2 shoot (@iyourpritam X handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Updated : Mar 6, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

Hyderabad: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly made his acting debut in the advertisement for Netflix's upcoming original web series Khakee 2.

Ganguly's involvement in the project has generated significant excitement, particularly among fans of the cricket great. His photos of him wearing a police officer's uniform went viral on social media, which sparked speculations about his potential role as a police inspector in the upcoming web series. According to India Today, Ganguly shot for the advertisement at Binodini Studio in Baruipur.

Sourav Ganguly is set to make his acting debut in a promotional for Netflix's Khaki: The Bengal Chapter, which will premiere on March 20.
Sourav Ganguly in Netflixs Khakee 2 shoot (@iyourpritam X handle)

The series features a star-studded cast from Bengali cinema, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Saswata Chatterjee. The advertisement for Khakee 2 was produced by Sri Venkatesh Films.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey also fueled speculation of Ganguly's involvement in the project. Speaking at the trailer launch event in Kolkata on Wednesday, when asked about rumors of Ganguly's involvement, Pandey cryptically smiled and said, "As far as Sourav is concerned... keep looking."

Sourav Ganguly is set to make his acting debut in a promotional for Netflix's Khaki: The Bengal Chapter, which will premiere on March 20.
Sourav Ganguly in Netflixs Khakee 2 shoot (@sdo_ojha X handle)

After serving Indian cricket for a prolonged period, Ganguly stepped into the media industry, having explored various roles, including administration, cricket expert, and hosting. The movie or web series will be a new thing for him, and he is set to try his hand at acting for the promo of the web series.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will premiere on Netflix on March 20.

Interestingly, a biopic on Ganguly's life story is also being made, with Rajkummar Rao playing the lead role. However, Ganguly will not be acting in the biopic.

Hyderabad: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly made his acting debut in the advertisement for Netflix's upcoming original web series Khakee 2.

Ganguly's involvement in the project has generated significant excitement, particularly among fans of the cricket great. His photos of him wearing a police officer's uniform went viral on social media, which sparked speculations about his potential role as a police inspector in the upcoming web series. According to India Today, Ganguly shot for the advertisement at Binodini Studio in Baruipur.

Sourav Ganguly is set to make his acting debut in a promotional for Netflix's Khaki: The Bengal Chapter, which will premiere on March 20.
Sourav Ganguly in Netflixs Khakee 2 shoot (@iyourpritam X handle)

The series features a star-studded cast from Bengali cinema, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Saswata Chatterjee. The advertisement for Khakee 2 was produced by Sri Venkatesh Films.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey also fueled speculation of Ganguly's involvement in the project. Speaking at the trailer launch event in Kolkata on Wednesday, when asked about rumors of Ganguly's involvement, Pandey cryptically smiled and said, "As far as Sourav is concerned... keep looking."

Sourav Ganguly is set to make his acting debut in a promotional for Netflix's Khaki: The Bengal Chapter, which will premiere on March 20.
Sourav Ganguly in Netflixs Khakee 2 shoot (@sdo_ojha X handle)

After serving Indian cricket for a prolonged period, Ganguly stepped into the media industry, having explored various roles, including administration, cricket expert, and hosting. The movie or web series will be a new thing for him, and he is set to try his hand at acting for the promo of the web series.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will premiere on Netflix on March 20.

Interestingly, a biopic on Ganguly's life story is also being made, with Rajkummar Rao playing the lead role. However, Ganguly will not be acting in the biopic.

Last Updated : Mar 6, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOURAV GANGULYNETFLIXS KHAKEE 2KHAKEE THE BENGAL CHAPTERSOURAV GANGULY DEBUT KHAKEE 2SOURAV GANGULY NETFLIXS KHAKEE 2

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.