Sourav Ganguly To Make Acting Debut With Netflix's Khakee 2?

Hyderabad: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly made his acting debut in the advertisement for Netflix's upcoming original web series Khakee 2.

Ganguly's involvement in the project has generated significant excitement, particularly among fans of the cricket great. His photos of him wearing a police officer's uniform went viral on social media, which sparked speculations about his potential role as a police inspector in the upcoming web series. According to India Today, Ganguly shot for the advertisement at Binodini Studio in Baruipur.

Sourav Ganguly in Netflixs Khakee 2 shoot (@iyourpritam X handle)

The series features a star-studded cast from Bengali cinema, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Saswata Chatterjee. The advertisement for Khakee 2 was produced by Sri Venkatesh Films.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey also fueled speculation of Ganguly's involvement in the project. Speaking at the trailer launch event in Kolkata on Wednesday, when asked about rumors of Ganguly's involvement, Pandey cryptically smiled and said, "As far as Sourav is concerned... keep looking."

Sourav Ganguly in Netflixs Khakee 2 shoot (@sdo_ojha X handle)

After serving Indian cricket for a prolonged period, Ganguly stepped into the media industry, having explored various roles, including administration, cricket expert, and hosting. The movie or web series will be a new thing for him, and he is set to try his hand at acting for the promo of the web series.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will premiere on Netflix on March 20.

Interestingly, a biopic on Ganguly's life story is also being made, with Rajkummar Rao playing the lead role. However, Ganguly will not be acting in the biopic.