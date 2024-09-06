ETV Bharat / sports

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Sep 6, 2024, 7:38 AM IST

Kapil Parmar bagged India's first-ever Paralympic medal in judo, winning a bronze in the men's 60kg (J1) after comprehensively defeating Brazil's Elielton de Oliveira in the play-off of the ongoing Paris Paralympics Games 2024 on Thursday.

India's Kapil Parmar celebrate his bronze medal in Judo at Paralympics (AFP)

Paris (France): Kapil Parmar clinched a bronze medal in the men's 60kg (J1) convincingly and became the first Indian judoka to make a podium finish at the Paralympics here on Thursday. He defeated Brazil's Elielton de Oliveira in the play-off clash and it was by far the biggest achievement of his career.

Kapil was tragically electrocuted in his childhood while playing in the fields of his village in Madhya Pradesh. He overcame that massive shock to be an established para-athlete.

Despite the setback, the 23-year-old never gave up on his passion and love for the sport of judo as he continued to pursue his passion in blind judo, thanks to his coach Munawar Azar. Parmar also used to run a tea stall with his brother Lalit to make ends meet.

Parmar produced a stunning performance, dominating his rival right from the word go to record a 10-0 win in the bronze medal contest. Parmar had bagged the silver medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in the same category.

The J1 class in para judo is for athletes who suffer from no to very low visual activity. Athletes in this category wear red circles to indicate that they may need guided support before, during and after a contest.

"I am currently world number one and top seed, so I had come with the gold medal in mind. But it was not my day and I had to settle for bronze. I am feeling proud to have won the first para judo medal for the country," he said.

"It is a sport not many people still don't know. Hope my medal inspires para-sport. It's a difficult journey but I have made my country and parents proud. I dedicate this medal to my coach Munawar Azar," said an emotional Parmar.

TAGGED:

PARIS PARALYMPICS 2024KAPIL PARMARINDIA FIRST JUDO PARALYMPIC MEDALINDIA MEDAL TALLY AT PARALYMPICSKAPIL PARMAR JUDO BRONZE

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

