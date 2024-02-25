Son of Kargil War Veteran Dhruv Jurel earns 'Salute' for his fightback

Ranchi/Hyderabad: Ranchi/Hyderabad: He just made his Test debut in Rajkot and was playing his second top flight match in Ranchi. Still, he did not look a rookie. Dhruv Jurel led India's fightback in the ongoing five-dayer against England at the JSCA International Stadium. That he ensured India reduce the deficit, was indeed commendable.

Thanks to Jurel's responsible 90 India posted 307 in their first essay responding strongly to England's 353. Jurel in his 149-ball knock hammered six boundaries and four maximums as he literally sent the English attack on a leatherhunt.

The time Jurel walked into the 22 yards, India were in a precarious situation. Jurel showed immense grit and gumption to earn the moniker 'street smart cricketer' from on-air legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

On the way, Jurel, son of a Kargil War Veteran notched his maiden Test half century and showed his fighting spirit. However, for his coach Phoolchand Sharma, it was not surprising as as he think that Jurel is an accomplished batter in all the three formats and has immense patience.

Phoolchand Sharma, who runs the Wonders Cricket Club in Noida in Uttar Pradesh, remembered the day when Jurel first walked into his academy. "I was sitting in my academy when Jurel, who was 13 years old had walked into my academy to pursue his interest in cricket," Phoolchand told ETV Bharat over the phone from Noida on Sunday.

"I asked whether he has run from his house in Agra. Then I spoke to his father who said that it was the 13th day ritual of Jurel's late grandfather when Jurel came to Noida and hence he could not come with his son. Then immediately I took him under my wings, admitted him to a hostel after speaking to his father and started working on him," recollected Phoolchand, who is also the coach of Uttar Pradesh pacer Shivam Mavi.

Phoolchand also recalled that then he made Jurel play in some of the local tournaments where he excelled both in batting and wicketkeeping and says as they say the rest is history.

He then performed in age groups tournaments, Ranji Trophy for Uttar Pradesh and kept waiting for his chance. He kept knocking the doors for a berth in the national team and when the opportunity came to him, he grabbed it with both hands.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to X, formerly known as Twitter and lauded the youngster for his stupendous effort with the willow. "Taking team India out of trouble in his second game. WOW inning that by Dhruv Jurel #INDvENG," Pathan said.

Former India opener and the highest run getter in Ranji Trophy also praised Jurel, and his partnership with Kuldeep Yadav, which brought India back into the game. "Whole of India to Dhruv Jurel today. What an impressive performance both behind and in front of the wicket by Dhruv. The importance of this knock and the partnership with Kuldeep cannot over overstated. Top notch game awareness #INDvENG," Jaffer posted on X.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop also lauded Jurel and India's lower order for the fightback. "Top effort from Dhruv Jurel and the lower order. Saw Dhruv in the U19 CWC in South Africa in 2020. Lost track of him through the pandemic while he was putting in his work in domestic cricket. Then, BOOM, that 32(15) in RR 2nd game in IPl 2023 vs PBKS," Bishop, now a noted broadcaster, stated on X.

Jurel might have missed his maiden hundred by a whisker as he was the last man to be dismissed after being cleaned up Tom Hartely but the stumper has showed his mettle. For Phoolchand Sharma, his ward Jurel is legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni's "replacement" and indeed the young