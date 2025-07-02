'Something Very Hard To Believe': Ravi Shastri Slams Indian Team Management For Resting Jasprit Bumrah

Birmingham: Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri slammed the Indian team management for resting key pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test against England, which began here on Wednesday.
It was clear even before the tour started that the Gujarat pacer would only play three of the five Tests in the current series against England.
India, led by Shubman Gill, decided to rest Bumrah for the second Test despite India losing the first Test. They are trailing 0-1 in the series.
Speaking to broadcasters Sky Sports Cricket, Shastri, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team, reacted on India's move to rest their pace spearhead.
"Certainly not and if you look, Michael (Atherton) asked the question at the toss... if you look at the run India has had, this becomes a very important Test match."
He further gave the reference of India losing Test matches against New Zealand, Australia and the series opener against England. Notably, India has managed to win only one match out of the last nine they played.
"You have lost 3 (Tests) against New Zealand (at home), you have lost 3 against Australia (in Australia), you have lost the first Test match here (in England) and you want to get back to winning ways. You have the best fast bowler in the side in the world and you make him sit out after seven days of rest, it is something hard to believe," remarked Shastri, a veteran of 80 Tests.
India made three changes to their playing XI for the ongoing Test. All-rounder Washington Sundar has replaced Sai Sudharsan in the lineup, while another all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has replaced Shardul Thakur. Aakash Deep has come in the place of Bumrah.
Former Australian player Tom Moody also called India's selection for the ongoing Test 'baffling'. In a post on X, Moody said, "India’s selection for this test is baffling. No Bumrah is one thing, but to only have 5 specialist batsmen is a gamble".
"The fixation on all-rounders who are there to offer depth with bat and ball has never worked. Specialists are always going to offer more over a test," added Moody.
Former Australian opener Aaron Finch also asserted that if Bumrah was fit to play, he should have been drafted into the playing XI.
In a post on X, Finch stated, "If Bumrah was fit to play then surely you need to pick the best bowler in the world? At the very least Kuldeep has the be in the XI if you’re worried about taking 20 wickets. Yes, he might be more expensive but he’s the next best attacking option!"
Former India player Dodda Ganesh also slammed the team management. In a post on X, Ganesh, who represented Karnataka in the domestic circuit, wondered, "How on earth are you going to pick 20 wickets with this bowling?"