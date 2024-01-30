'Something has saved me': Rishabh Pant Opens Up on Near-Death Car Accident

Hyderabad: More than a year has passed when the star Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant escaped from a life-threatening accident on the Delhi-Roorkee highway. In an interview with Star Sports, the 26-year-old batter opened up on the horrifying accident that he met with, in December 2022 while going back to his home from New Delhi.

In the teaser shared by Star Sports of the series 'Believe', Pant was captured expressing his feelings on the near-death experience. "First time in my life, I felt like my time in this world was over. During the accident, I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious. I was feeling that someone saved me," Pant said.

"I asked the doctor how long it will take for me to recover, and he said it would take 16-18 months. I knew I had to work hard to cut this recovery time," Pant added.

The teaser of the episode showcases a glimpse into the emotional turmoil and physical challenges that the Delhi batter faced in the aftermath of the accident. Indian cricket fans are expecting that the latest episode will witness Pant opening up on the night, marked by a harrowing car crash.

The fearless batter, known for his unorthodox batting, has not played a single game after his injury and is still on the road to recovery.

However, the Sun has risen once again for the young talent. The captain of the Delhi Capitals, Pant, is all set for a grand comeback in the forthcoming IPL 2024 season, scheduled from March 22 to May 26. Pant has endured months of physical and emotional hardship during his recovery.