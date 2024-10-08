ETV Bharat / sports

Social Media Users Slam Pakistan Cricket For Providing Flat Pitch In First Test Between England And Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket is receiving the flak of the fans for hosting the first Pakistan vs England Test on a flat track.

Multan: The first Test of the bilateral series between Pakistan and England started on Monday at the Multan Cricket Stadium and the batters have dominated the proceedings so far. The pitches in Pakistan often come under scrutiny for their flat nature and once again Pakistan cricket is facing criticism from the fans and former cricketers.

By the end of the first session on the second day of the Test, Pakistan had amassed 397/6 with Abdullah Shafique (102) and Shan Masood (151) scoring centuries. Saud Shakeel also played an impressive knock for the team.

After the first day of the play was over, former Englan cricketer Kevin Pietersen took a dig at the surface saying it is a graveyard for bowlers. Also, other social media users reacted on the road-like nature of the pitch.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan also posted a comment on the ‘X’ handle saying that the pitch was looking like a road. The pitches in Pakistan often face criticism for the kind of flat nature they have.

Things haven’t been going very well for Pakistan cricket in recent times. They first had a disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup and then suffered a loss against Bangladesh in the recent Test series. There were also media reports of a rift between the players which was allegedly affecting the performance of the team. Babar Azam recently resigned from the white-ball captaincy and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to announce the next captain of the Pakistan side.

