Loading...

Social Media Users React to Sarfaraz Khan's Exclusion from Playing XI against England

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Desk

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

Sarfaraz Khan, who has been the topic of discussion in the cricket fraternity recently due to his consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan, who has been the topic of discussion in the cricket fraternity recently due to his consistent performances in domestic cricket was benched in the second Test against England.

Visakhapatnam: The Indian team opted to bat first in the second Test and had lost two wickets by the end of the first session of the opening day.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century in the fixture and was anchoring the innings. India sustained a couple of blows before the game as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of the Tests. The Indian team had called in Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar to replace them.

There have been demands to hand Sarfaraz a debut for a long time and the fans were expecting Rohit to name him in the playing XI. However, Sarfaraz's wait to debut in international cricket was extended further as he was excluded from the playing XI.

A lot of users on social media reacted to the incident backing the wicketkeeper-batter to be included in the team. The talk about him being handed a debut on the international stage was going around and his selection for the second Test ignited hopes of it turning into a reality. Fans on social media expressed their disappointment over him warming the bench.

One user FizaKhan753 wrote that his game is better than Shubman Gill and KS Bharat.

Another user 04__Bhavdeep also backed Sarafaraz to be included in the playing XI.

Another user Prasadkailastak backed the wicketkeeper-batter.

Read More

Mohd Siraj released from India squad for 2nd Test

Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami Set to Miss Remainder of Test Series against England

Sarfaraz Khan on His Maiden India Call-Up: Self-Belief and Patience Was the Key

TAGGED:

Sarfaraz KhanIND vs ENGIndia Cricket Team

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.