Social Media Users React to Sarfaraz Khan's Exclusion from Playing XI against England

Visakhapatnam: The Indian team opted to bat first in the second Test and had lost two wickets by the end of the first session of the opening day.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century in the fixture and was anchoring the innings. India sustained a couple of blows before the game as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of the Tests. The Indian team had called in Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar to replace them.

There have been demands to hand Sarfaraz a debut for a long time and the fans were expecting Rohit to name him in the playing XI. However, Sarfaraz's wait to debut in international cricket was extended further as he was excluded from the playing XI.

A lot of users on social media reacted to the incident backing the wicketkeeper-batter to be included in the team. The talk about him being handed a debut on the international stage was going around and his selection for the second Test ignited hopes of it turning into a reality. Fans on social media expressed their disappointment over him warming the bench.

One user FizaKhan753 wrote that his game is better than Shubman Gill and KS Bharat.

Another user 04__Bhavdeep also backed Sarafaraz to be included in the playing XI.

Another user Prasadkailastak backed the wicketkeeper-batter.