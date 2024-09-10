Netizens Slam BCCI For Providing Poor Facilities In Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test

Greater Noida: The much-anticipated one-off Test between New Zealand and Afghanistan seems to be in trouble as the second day’s play was delayed due to a wet outfield. The match seems to be in jeopardy due to a sub-par infrastructure including a poor drainage system. The opening day of the match was washed out to rain and the second day’s play was also delayed due to a wet outfield.

After this, the facilities and the drainage system at the Greater Noida stadium have received a lot of flak. Both the teams didn’t have the complete practice session as the rain had left the outfield in a soggy condition.

The section around mid-wicket and mid-on was considered to be unplayable by the on-field umpire as large patches of muddy outfield posed a threat to the fielders. The ground staff then dug up sections of the outfield and attempted to cover them with dry soil and grass.

Around 20-25 in numbers including 15 outsourced workers were seen trying to find the remedy of the situation.

Afghanistan Cricket Board slams BCCI

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has also reacted to the kind of facilities they are provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The first day of the Test also witnessed multiple inspections by the umpire before the play was washed out. Now, the second day also seems to be in danger of being abandoned due to the wet outfield. An Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) official expressed his disappointment over the facilities and has said that the team will never come back to play again.

“This is a huge mess, we are never coming back here. The players are also unhappy with the facilities here,” an ACB official told PTI. “We had spoken with the concerned people well in advance and were assured by the stadium guys that everything will be in order (pertaining to the media facilities).”

Netizens slam BCCI for poor management

The BCCI faced a lot of heat from the fans after the game was delayed on the second day as well. Some of them labelled this as a ‘pathetic’ business while others opined that BCCI should apologize for the treatment they showed towards the Afghan side.