‘My Name Is Khan And I Know How To Score 100s’; Social Media Users Praise Musheer Khan For Duleep Trophy Debut Hundred

Bengaluru: India A and India B are up against each other in the Duleep Trophy 2024 fixture and Musheer Khan made the waves by scoring a hundred. The youngster played a sensational knock and impressed everyone with his stroke-making.

Musheer walked in the middle after India B lost their first wicket on a total of 33. While wickets kept tumbling from the other end, Musheer held the fort from one side on his Duleep Trophy debut. The youngster kept playing some impressive strokes and notched up a century from 205 deliveries. Navdeep Saini joined forces with him and the duo helped the team post 202/7 by the stumps.

Musheer hit 10 boundaries and a couple of sixes during his stay at the crease. His knock also impressed social media users as they hailed the Indian cricketer for his sensational stuff.

One ‘X’ user Rohit Juglan wrote My name is Khan and I know how to score 100’s to hail the young sensation. Another user Apple_Jack wrote ‘Remember The Name’.

Suryakumar Yadav appreciates Musheer’s Knock

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav who was supposed to play for India C in the tournament missed the first round of the Duleep trophy due to an injury. However, the 33-year-old didn’t forget to praise Musheer with an X post captioned ‘Duty ke baad practice, jitna duty utna practice’.