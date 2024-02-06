'So Many Things Wrong with This': Ritika Sajdeh on Her Husband Rohit's Relinquishing MI Captaincy

Hyderabad: A lot of speculations were doing the round in the cricket fraternity when Hardik Pandya was appointed as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL auction. Rohit Sharma stepped down from the captaincy of the franchise and that stirred a lot of controversy. Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh has also got involved in the controversy as she came up with a cryptic comment on MI head coach Mark Boucher's explanation behind the move.

Boucher said that it was a cricketing decision, which was taken to allow Rohit some more freedom by removing captaincy from his shoulders. "I think it was purely a cricketing decision. We saw the window period to get Hardik back as a player. For me it’s a transition phase. A lot of people don’t understand in India, people get quite emotional. But you know you take the emotions away from it. I think it’s just more of a cricketing decision that was made and I do think it is going to bring the best out of Rohit as a person as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs,” Mark Boucher had said on Smash Sports podcast.

Ritika wrote “So many things wrong with this," while responding to the explanation given by the former South African glove-man. Rohit led his side to 106-run victory in the second Test of the bilateral series against England and it is levelled at 1-1 currently. The third Test of the series will be played from February 15 in Rajkot.